Advertisement

MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

Montgomery is expected to be the favorite to get the Yankees last place

Montgomery comes from the operation of Tommy John

James Paxton at least three months away

The New York Yankees have a rotation spot available and a famous name has become the favorite to get it. Jordan “Gumby” Montgomery is seen as a favorite when gambling. The opening came after James Paxton was sidelined after a back operation. He is expected to be outside for at least three months.

According to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman (via a tweet from Bryan Koch), the fifth starting spin of the club will undergo an open competition. And although experts choose the 24-year-old pitcher to get it, there are other names in the mix. Among the mentioned are Luis Cessa, Jonathan Loaisiga, Mike King and Deivi Garcia, the New York Post reported.

Montgomery is no stranger to cracking the last spot of the rotation of the Yankees. He did the trick three years ago and left a good impression. However, he comes from the operation of Tommy John in 2018. That limited him to just six starts. Anyway, his past seems to be a reason why he is now the favorite gambler in the spring training.

Advertisement

“He has good stuff, he fights there and attacks the attack zone,” said a scout. “He and King had the best assignment before surgery. They throw many strikes. “

Apart from that impressive performance of three years ago, he is the only one with a lot of starting experience compared to the other four candidates. With the depth of the Yankees for the coming season, critics believe that New York does not need much more opener than last year.

Montgomery also seems to have received the confidence vote from Yankees manager Aaron Boone. He recently spoke a lot about Gumby in the minor league complex of the Yankees.

“I think he has proven himself at this level. It was great for him to come back last year just because of his state of mind,” said Boone. “The fact that he was able to come back and get some work done, play a few games, I think it was great for him and his mindset ahead.”

Despite getting the favorite tag, Montgomery tries to stay focused. He plans to treat it in the same way as in 2017 and to show New York that he deserves the place.

“I just want to pitch and be healthy. Whatever the Yankees need, I bring something to the table. Finally, I had a normal outdoor season. Good to come home and just exercise and throw. I feel pretty strong now. ” It’s good to have a new arm, “he said.

Gary Sanchez # 24 and Aaron Judge # 99 of the New York Yankees celebrate after Sanchez hit a three-run home run while teammate Giancarlo Stanton # 27 watches during the seventh inning of Game Two of the American League Division Series against the Boston Red Sox on Fenway Park on October 6, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: Elsa / Getty Images

.

Advertisement