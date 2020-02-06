Advertisement

Moovit, a practical smartphone app that simplifies navigation using public transport, is launching a helpful new augmented reality navigation function.

The idea behind the function came from a Moovit user who was jokingly requesting a function to let her know if it was on the wrong side of the street. The idea hit the Moovit team that started Way Finder’s beginnings during the company’s last hackathon.

Now the feature is being rolled out to iOS devices worldwide, including users in Canada. Way Finder uses AR to display digital directions over real images and show people the way. When users activate Way Finder and hold up their phone, a live camera view appears in the top half of the screen. Moovit overlays the view with signs and shows which direction it should go.

The bottom half of the screen shows where a user is on a map. When users lower the phone, only the map view is shown.

These digitally overlaid directions can make it easier to find the right bus stops or subway entrances. It can be particularly useful for people in an unknown location, such as a new city or neighborhood. Moovit plans to add taxi pick-up points and shared scooter locations to the feature in the future.

To use Way Finder, make sure you have the latest version of Moovit for iOS. Then activate it in the app. Open the app’s settings by tapping the three-line menu button in the top right. Then tap Settings> Labs> Enable Way Finder.

Search for where you want to go, select a route, and tap “Navigate” to start calculating the live route. Then tap the blue Way Finder button and lift the phone to scan the area. You are using Way Finder.

Of course, it’s important to remember that the feature is currently in beta and some aspects may not work properly. Moovit asks users to provide feedback on how to optimize Way Finder.

You can download Moovit free of charge from the App Store.

