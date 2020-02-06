Advertisement

Mophie today unveiled Apple’s new exclusive 18W power stations, designed for iPhones that take advantage of fast charging and offer faster charging speeds than previous Mophie power stations.

The Powerstation, Powerstation Plus, Powerstation Mini, and Powerstation Plus XL wireless models cost between $ 30 and $ 100 and, along with faster charging, offer elegant new designs in pink, navy, black, and gray.

The $ 60 standard power station has a 6,000 mAh battery and can be quickly charged using a USB-C to Lightning cable (not included). So users have to provide their own battery. It also includes an additional USB-A port for charging another device at the same time.

The Powerstation Mini is similar to the Powerstation, but costs $ 30 and has a 5,000 mAh battery. There is a single USB-C port for charging the iPhone and charging the power station.

The Powerstation Plus also offers a 6,000 mAh battery, but has an integrated Lightning cable, so you don’t need your own cable, and an additional USB-A port. It’s more expensive than the standard $ 80 power station.

The Mophie Powerstation Plus XL has the same features as the Powerstation Plus, but offers wireless charging, a larger 8,000 mAh battery, and a $ 100 price tag.

Mophie said after the release of the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, which are equipped with 18W power supplies for faster charging, they made the decision to create updated 18W power banks. However, the faster charging speeds are beneficial for all iPhones that can use the fast charging. With the quick charge, an “iPhone” can be charged to approximately 50 percent in 30 minutes.

Other features include Priority + Charging, which powers the device first and then charges the power station, an integrated LED power indicator, and a lightning input that charges the power stations, with the exception of the Mini, using the same Lightning cable with which they were shipped the iPhone. The Mini is charged via a USB-C connection.

The Powerstation Plus XL Wireless, the Powerstation Plus, the Powerstation and the Powerstation Mini can be bought in the Apple Store or in the Apple Online Store. However, Mophie also offers them on its website (see links above), and MacRumors readers get a 25 percent discount with the coupon code MACRUMORS25.

