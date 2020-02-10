Advertisement

WASHINGTON – Ja Morant had 27 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds in his first career to help the Memphis Grizzlies overcome the poor 3-point shooting in a 106-99 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday night.

Morant scored 10 of his fourth-quarter points for Memphis, who ended the game with a 22: 8 run after spending most of the second half.

Kyle Anderson added 16 points and Jonas Jackson Jr. had 14 for the grizzlies, who won 5 out of 32 from a distance. Jonas Valanciunas had 18 rebounds.

Bradley Beal scored 26 points for Washington, which was 12 points ahead of 4 out of 26 points in the fourth quarter.

Rui Hachimura had 12 points and 11 assists in the wizard’s third loss in their last 10 home games. Moritz Wagner had 19 points, Davis Bertans 15.

Morant was the instigator during the late run of the grizzlies. He found Anderson among himself to tie him 5:33 before hitting two free throws to give Memphis the first half lead 26 seconds later.

Clarke’s 3-pointer on his only attempt behind the bow extended the lead to five before Morant Anderson found it back inside to make it 102-95.

Morants 3 from the right elbow with 105-96, 44 seconds before the end, sent much of the Washington crowd to the exits.

Grizzlies: Missed their first seven 3-point attempts. … F / C Jordan Bell and C Gorgui Dieng were available but did not play. Memphis picked up Bell from Houston and Dieng from Minnesota at the close of trading.

Assistants: G Jerome Robinson was traded by the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday. The first points since then came from a three-digit hand that gave Washington the biggest lead at 30:18 at the end of the first quarter. … Hachimura’s double-double was the third of his career.

Waiter waived

The Grizzlies did without G Dion Waiters on Sunday, three days after they took him over from Miami Heat in a three-team deal that also included Minnesota.

The waiters had been suspended from the heat three times this season, including a 10-game ban after a drug-related incident in a team plane.

The Grizzlies also received F Justise Winslow from Miami and Dieng from Minnesota while sending F Andre Iguodala, F Jae Crowder and F Solomon Hill into the heat.

Grizzlies: hosts Portland on Wednesday.

Assistants: Host Chicago on Tuesday.

