U.S. AIR FORCE VIA AP A picture from the Department of Defense shows empty accommodations at San Antonio-Lackland Joint Base, Texas.

SAN DIEGO >> Hundreds more people who had been evacuated from the virus zone in China arrived today at US military bases to start a two-week quarantine.

There were no signs of illness among those who flew to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Dr. Jennifer McQuiston, deputy director of the department of the Centers for Disease Control for high-impact pathogens and pathology. She said that fewer than 100 people, including babies, will stay in Lackland, but she did not have an exact number.

The aircraft came from the Wuhan region of China, the center of the outbreak of the new corona virus. It was planned to drop off more people later this Friday in Omaha, Nebraska. A military base in San Diego also received Americans who will be quarantined.

Previous evacuation flights to California have taken people to the Air Reserve Base in Southern California and the Travis Air Force Base between San Francisco and Sacramento.

US officials said at a press conference in Washington on Friday that more than 800 people from Wuhan were brought to the United States on recent flights. All evacuees are placed in quarantine for 14 days and checked for signs of illness.

The new virus belongs to the coronavirus family with the Middle East respiratory syndrome or MERS and the severe acute respiratory syndrome or SARS. It causes fever, cough, shortness of breath and, in severe cases, pneumonia. It has made more than 31,000 people sick and more than 600 dead, almost all in China.

