Advertisement

While the concept of whispering numbers for profit reports is nothing new, it has recently gained in importance in the technology area, with so many companies appearing to be conservative.

Amazon.com, Twitter and Netflix are good examples considering what they’ve reported and approved over the past few weeks, and how their stocks have performed after earnings.

Advertisement

Amazon completely exceeded its fourth-quarter sales forecast on January 30, after almost completely exceeding its third-quarter sales forecast in October. Although the company’s sales forecast for the first quarter of $ 69 to $ 73 billion was slightly below a consensus of $ 71.63 billion in the middle, Amazon’s stock has risen 11% since the fourth quarter report , because the markets are betting that Jeff Bezos’ company will again act conservatively.

Fourth-quarter sales of Twitter were at the very high end of the range of $ 940 million to $ 1.01 billion. Although the company’s mid-quarter sales guidance for the first quarter is between $ 825 million and $ 885 million below a $ 873 million prior earnings consensus, its stock has risen 11% since Thursday morning’s fourth quarter report release.

Netflix, with subscriber numbers tending to outperform revenue or earnings per share, outperformed its paid streaming subscribers in the fourth quarter, and on January 21 it raised its forecast of 7.6 million by more than 1.1 million. And since Netflix has also significantly outperformed its subscriber forecast in many previous quarters, its earnings rose by 8.5% after earnings, although the paid subscriber forecast of 7 million in the first quarter was well below a consensus of 8.88 million ,

A look at Q1 analysts ‘current estimates for the above companies also makes it clear that many on Wall Street do not accept companies’ Q1 forecasts at face value.

Amazon’s sales consensus for the first quarter is $ 1.3 billion above the forecast average. Twitter’s first-quarter sales are $ 21 million above the target midpoint. Netflix paid subscribers consensus over the first quarter is approximately 650,000 subscribers above its expectations.

And even these estimates might not tell the whole story, as many sell-side analysts prefer to be on the cautious side and not keep their estimates too far from the center of the target area. The whisper numbers among buy-side companies could be significantly higher.

Amazon, Twitter and Netflix are by no means the only known technology companies that have built a reputation for being conservative. Facebook and Microsoft (to give two more examples) have long enjoyed such a reputation. And also some fast growing business software companies like Salesforce.com and Splunk.

Concerns about the negative press appear to have a lot to do with the ever-growing tendency of large technology companies to issue conservative guidelines. By cautiously advising companies, precautionary efforts are being made to reduce the likelihood that news wires will be filled with headlines within three months about how they have failed to meet their forecasts and / or analysts’ estimates.

Such a tour also guarantees that Wall Street often has completely different numbers than what a company expects. And investors should take this into account in a profit report.

Amazon, Facebook and Microsoft are represented in Jim Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS member club.

Advertisement