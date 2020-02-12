The elected Prime Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi | ThePrint team

Text Size:

ON-

A +

New Delhi: While the Union’s Interior Minister, Amit Shah, the AAP and Arvind Kejriwal have not yet congratulated almost 24 hours after their victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led senior BJP leaders to wish the party when the results were final on Tuesday evening.

Congratulations to AAP and Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji for winning the Delhi general election. I wish them all the best to meet the aspirations of the people in Delhi.

– Narendra Modi (@narendramodi), February 11, 2020

Kejriwal replied immediately and was looking forward to working closely with the central government.

Thank you Sir. I look forward to working closely with Center to make our capital a world-class city. https://t.co/IACEVA091c

– Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal), February 11, 2020

As Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal prepares to be sworn in as Prime Minister of Delhi for the third year in a row, observers expect another, more harmonious relationship between him and the Modi-led central government to take shape ,

Kejriwal is no longer the angry young man of politics, who (often personally) removes modes. And Modi, BJP members and political analysts say, cannot afford not to work with a leader who has received a massive mandate for the second time in a row because of his governance model.

Also read: Why 2020 is a much bigger achievement for Arvind Kejriwal than 2015

A new Kejriwal

The 2020 Kejriwal is not the 2013 and 2015 Kejriwal when he tried to attack PM Modi directly – even contesting the 2014 Lok Sabha election against him from Varanasi – and at the same time had national ambitions.

The Kejriwal of yore was always in the activist mode and kept Dharnas, even though he was the chief minister. He was involved in a war with the central government over the distribution of powers in the Union in Delhi.

“It was a good strategy to consolidate our footprint in our core voters base, but at some point Kejriwal learned that this would not work in the long run,” said political analyst Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay. “So he changed his strategy and focused on delivery – Bijli. Paani, Education – without confrontation with modes. “

To fulfill Kejriwal’s promises over the next five years, pollution in Delhi must be reduced – the air pollution that suffocates the capital on the threshold of winter each year and affects Yamuna.

Kejriwal has promised in his manifesto that he will take a bath in the Yamuna next year, but any cleanliness effort will require the active support of the central government and civil society organizations in Delhi, which are currently headed by the BJP.

Sanitation is another area in which Delhi needs to work closely with the central government, as is the rehabilitation of slum dwellers and the smooth regularization of unauthorized colonies.

“Kejriwal has matured in the past two years and, unlike Congress, has shown great maturity in supporting (scrapping) Article 370 and building the Ram Temple,” said a BJP leader.

“He didn’t attack Prime Minister Modi because he knows his popularity and goodwill. The central government is ready to cooperate if it shows maturity in its work without indulging in blame. “

A second political analyst said Kejriwal knew how people kicked Sheila Dikshit out after three terms, even though she was one of Delhi’s best prime ministers and changed the face of the capital. “After one point, Kejriwal is also affected by anti-incumbency if he doesn’t deliver and gets involved in distractions,” added Sanjay Kumar of the Delhi Center for Developing Society Studies (CSDS), a research institute based in Delhi.

Even within the BJP there is consensus that the cross cannot be worn by Kejriwal alone.

“The BJP cannot ignore and antagonize the voters in Delhi. Its victory is based on its governance model,” said a second BJP leader. “His victory is no accident, so we have to respect the mandate … Nationally, it can the BJP cannot afford to send the message that the central government is not working with an elected prime minister who has been given such a large mandate for governance, “added the BJP leader.” The brand value of Modi is more important. “

Shyam Jaju, the BJP in charge of Delhi, said the central government would “fully cooperate with Kejriwal in developing Delhi as a world-class city.”

“He should immediately implement the Modi government’s good plans … a factor that served as a point of dispute between Delhi and the union government.”

Also read: Modi designed Kejriwal’s template for the victory in Delhi years ago in Gujarat

“The only thing Kejriwal shouldn’t do”

After his election in Delhi in 2015, Kejriwal made several attempts to establish AAP’s presence outside the capital.

The AAP has closed a gap in Gujarat and Goa, among others, even though it took a distant second place in the 2017 elections for the Punjab Assembly. In the Lok Sabha polls in 2019, the AAP won one of four seats out of 40 in 2014.

In his victory speech on Tuesday, Kejriwal said to the followers: “This victory has brought about a new kind of politics. It is the policy of development … Only this type of policy can advance India in the 21st century. It is not only a victory for Delhi voters, but also a victory for Bharat Mata. “

It remains to be seen whether Kejriwal will try again to achieve national reach with his “Delhi government model”, as Modi did with Gujarat.

However, experts say Kejriwal would be well advised to relax its national ambitions to ward off any rivalry with the BJP at a central level.

Kumar from CSDS said Kejriwal could continue to govern Delhi – like Naveen Patnaik in Odisha and Nitish Kumar in Bihar – without branching out into national politics. “He should be waiting for the right moment … I hope he won’t repeat his mistake in the past,” added the analyst.

“Kejriwal tasted of failure in Punjab, kept only one seat in the Lok Sabha polls in 2019, got zero in Haryana and Delhi … if he thinks he can challenge modes … it will be Kejriwal’s greatest stupidity” said a BJP leader. “The brand value of modes in the governance model is child’s play and Kejriwal cannot achieve it nationally.”

Also read: Arvind Kejriwal’s victory in Delhi can change Nitish Kumar’s pre-election campaign in Bihar

ThePrint is now in the telegram. Subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram for the best reports and opinions on politics, governance and more. <noscript><iframe height="1" width="100%"></noscript>

Read the complete message