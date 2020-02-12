Advertisement

At the AES power plants in Huntington Beach and Long Beach, more efficient, ocean-friendly natural gas generators were put into operation earlier than planned, although the timing for the demolition of older, larger inventories is still unclear.

While the state is moving towards the goal of carbon-free electricity by 2045, gas-fired plants are still essential, especially in the morning and evening hours, when solar and wind energy generally declines. The gas plants currently generate around a third of the state’s electricity.

Compared to the old units, the new generators are smaller, draw a lot more energy from the same amount of gas and do not use sea water for cooling so as not to affect life in the sea.

“But probably the most important asset is how quickly they can start and stop,” said Stephen O’Kane, AES director of sustainability and regulatory compliance. Since gas-fired plants are mainly needed nowadays to fill the gaps when renewable sources run out, the AES plants are used intermittently.

“The new turbines can start up in 20 minutes, while the old steam generators take 10 to 36 hours,” said O’Kane.

The new units went into operation on February 4 in Huntington Beach and on February 7 in Long Beach.

Old units at work

While the new generators are expected to be an important part of the state’s electricity for a decade or more, the commission for public utilities is also pursuing a plan to ensure that some old units will continue to run beyond their planned retirement at the end of the year. The aim is to minimize the possibility of power outages when the state switches to green energy.

That means an old generator in Huntington Beach, known as Block 2, could keep running and throw a wrench into the plans to begin demolishing the two old stacks in 2021.

“It is important to note that this (demolition) plan can be temporarily suspended if block 2 is given a short-term lifespan extension,” said the AES website. The construction site also notes that construction began in June 2017 and was completed three months earlier.

The two new stacks are approximately three meters shorter than the old ones and are further from the Pacific Coast Highway. Screening is also planned to further minimize the industrial appearance of the plant.

Promoting the closure of the old coastal units – mostly built in the 1950s and 1960s – was a government measure in 2010 that phased out the use of sea water to cool the generators.

However, the switch to the new air-cooled technology took place prior to the introduction of the new directive, with updated units in other parts of the state due to their dramatically improved efficiency. The new AES units in Huntington Beach and Long Beach are to produce twice as much electricity with the same amount of natural gas as the so-called “legacy units”, according to the company representatives.

complaints

During the test runs of the new Huntington Beach generators in late 2019, some neighbors went to Facebook to complain about loud noises.

“These are part of the commissioning and testing,” AES spokeswoman Dalia Gomez told the Orange County Register in January. “The noise level should be similar to that of the old units.”

Yellow smoke from the new stacks, which was discovered during the tests in Long Beach in October, may also be seen in Huntington Beach. Gomez said that no smoke is emitted during normal operation.

AES has not taken a public position on whether to continue operating the old units and has informed the PUC that it will do what the Commission decides.

According to the California Energy Commission, natural gas consumption in 2018 was 35% of the state’s electricity and renewable energy source was 31%. This was an ongoing trend, with natural gas consumption accounting for 44% of electricity and renewable energy in 19% in 2015.

In addition, in 2018, the last year for which data was released, large hydropower plants delivered almost 11% and nuclear power plants 9%.

