Irish supporters have been promised that Andy Farrell has a lot more to offer when he thinks from last week’s opening game against Scotland to tomorrow’s visit to Wales in Dublin.

Scrum trainer John Fogarty. Photo by Ramsey Cardy / Sportsfile

Andy Farrell’s first game as Irish head coach ended with a 19:12 win six days ago, but it was a mixed performance and a nervous one as the Scots pounded their line in the event of death. The reigning Grand Slam champion should deliver an even tougher test.

“We have been preparing for Scotland for a few weeks, now we have another week ahead of us. A lot more is coming, ”said Scrum trainer John Fogarty. “There have been great successes in the last week, the win was really important.

“As a coaching group, as a whole group, we are incredibly excited about where we can go with the team, but we will do it step by step and tomorrow is another step for us. It is important that we accept it. We are looking forward to it. “

It remains to be seen how Storm Ciara will affect the game, which is expected to peak in the Dublin area in the late afternoon.

At this point the winds are expected to reach between 40 and 50 km / h, which is classified as “strong” on the Beaufort scale.

“We implemented some scenarios over the week so we can adjust tomorrow,” said Fogarty. “So we’ll see what the scenario looks like when we arrive. The team leader and Faz [Farrell] will make some decisions about how we start the game and so on. But we had a good week and feel ready for Storm Ciara and Wales. “

