Advertisement

For the past two weeks, I’ve been in one of my first terms as a U.S. senator as a judge during President Trump’s impeachment process.

Being a judge during impeachment is a solemn duty, and I have taken my oath to take this duty – and the constitution – very seriously.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, however, I made one of the simplest decisions of my life: I voted against the impeachment proceedings and cleared President Trump of any wrongdoing.

As I sat and listened to the House Democrat managers who put forward their arguments, a long and curvy mix of distortions and enigmatic hearsay, I quickly realized a simple but profound truth: that’s exactly why people are fed up with Washington, D.C.

Instead of building on the success of our booming economy to create more jobs, the Democrats have spent months wasting their impeachment.

Instead of improving our infrastructure to make commuting safer and faster, the Democrats have spent months wasting their impeachment.

Instead of continuing to find innovative, market-based solutions for our healthcare system that make it more accessible and affordable, the Democrats have spent months wasting their impeachment.

But if you step down and think about it, the hearing about the bogus lawsuit isn’t really that surprising: it was just another fictional story that aimed to fire a properly elected president.

The truth is that Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, and the rest of the Democratic Party tried to indict the president from the day he was sworn in on January 20, 2017.

I am not a politician. In fact, I’m probably the most distant. I grew up on a farm and learned from an early age the value of faith, hard work, integrity and responsibility. These basic principles have enabled me to have a successful career in business. In this way I was able to create jobs, expand the possibilities for Georgians and deliver high quality products to our customers.

These are the results that I am presenting to the US Senate. This is the success of the private sector that D.C. needs so badly. Voters are tired of career politicians saying one thing and doing another while collecting a paycheck and planning their next move. I am here to fix that, support our President, and get Washington back to work.

The government of and for the population must be less a bureaucratic than a successful company. It shouldn’t be about political ambitions and TV appearances, but rather about public service and the results that hard-working Americans focus on.

I was proud to push the impeachment and defend our president, but that’s just the first step to getting America back to work. We still have so much to do to deliver to Georgia, which is exactly why I’m on the right track.

In the coming weeks, I will travel through the state to celebrate the end of impeachment and hear from hard-working Georgians how we can move our state forward. With the support of our farmers and veterans, fighting the opioid crisis, improving educational outcomes and protecting families from violence, we have a bold agenda – and it is time to roll up our sleeves and get to work.

I hope you join me when we work together to support the President, drain the swamp and create more opportunities for every Georgian to succeed.

Kelly Loeffler is the American junior senator from Georgia.

Advertisement