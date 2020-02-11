Advertisement

More than 100 US service workers have traumatic brain damage from Iranian airstrikes at Ain al-Asad Air Force Base in Iraq in January, the defense ministry said, a number more than 50% higher than previously announced.

Of the 109 troops diagnosed with brain injury, 76 were back in service, officials said Monday.

“We are grateful for the efforts of our medical professionals who have worked diligently to ensure the right level of care for our service members, allowing nearly 70% of those diagnosed to return to work,” said Alyssa Farah, the Pentagon press secretary.

The last count, which has been growing steadily since the January 8 strike, contrasted sharply with the Trump government’s assertion in the hours after the attack that no Americans were injured. The number also underlined the unseen effects of traumatic brain injury, which sometimes show no symptoms for days or weeks, but may have long-term physical or mental effects.

And while the number of wounded is increasing, veteran groups and others have voiced criticism in the White House, partly because President Donald Trump rejected the injuries as “not very serious” in January.

“I heard they had a headache and a few other things,” Trump said at a press conference on January 22 in Davos, Switzerland. “I don’t consider them to be very serious injuries compared to other injuries I’ve seen.”

At least a dozen rockets were fired during the attack, which was a retribution for killing a top Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani, by an American drone attack in Baghdad on January 3. The Trump government initially said there were no injuries, but a week later, various service members said they were evaluated for possible concussions.

Then, days after Trump’s statements in Davos, the Department of Defense said that 34 people had suffered brain damage. The number was later increased to 50 and then to 64, with military officials who said the symptoms of traumatic brain injury could last for weeks.

The repeated revisions have aroused indignation among some veterans and senators.

“The number continues to rise,” said Paul Rieckhoff, founder of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, on Twitter on Monday. “It’s time for Congress to demand a full investigation. The public and our military families deserve the truth.”

Frank Luntz, an old republican strategist, said on Twitter on Monday that a traumatic brain injury “can have a debilitating lifelong effect.”

“We must not hide the injuries of our veterans just to pretend that we are invincible,” he said.

Traumatic brain injury can result from the powerful changes in atmospheric pressure associated with such an explosion of a rocket warhead. Only in recent years has the Pentagon made a significant effort to understand the injuries.

The statements made by Trump seemed to reflect the feelings that were common in the early years of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, where troops rammed through explosions were visibly unharmed and returned to work just to avoid the long-lasting effects of the blasts. weeks and months later.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said at a press conference in January that the Pentagon took this type of injury “very seriously.”

The White House did not immediately respond to questions on Monday afternoon.

