More than 260 animals were taken from “deplorable circumstances” after the authorities discovered them in a duplex unit in Kansas City. Authorities found the creatures after responding to an anonymous tip from a neighbor who complained about the smell.

In total, Kansas City Animal Control found 217 rats, 16 rabbits, nine hamsters, six turtles and turtles, three gerbils, three mice and two geckos. The staff of the KC Pet Project was called in to help with the animals and the group’s vets will work to evaluate their condition.

“We were frankly astonished at what we saw,” said John Bacalla, spokesperson for Kansas City Animal Control. “The house is full of laboratory rats and geckos and turtles and guinea pigs and rabbits.”

KMBCm Kasas City, reported that firefighters were on site to help remove the animals. Cages full of animal waste were found in the house next to tanks filled with a kind of cloudy water. Some cages were found with no fewer than 30 rats.

The resident, Mikey Montero, tried to explain that they started with just a few animals for emotional support because of fear. When the creatures started breeding, their numbers got out of hand. Montero said he was worried about what would happen if he got rid of the animals.

“I’m scared and so, so I have them for emotional support, and they really help me a lot,” Montero said. “When I feel depressed, I play with them or just think of them.”

Rat in cage Photo: British Pest Control Association / Flickr

