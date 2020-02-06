Advertisement

According to the UK Home Office, more than three million EU citizens have applied to live and work in Britain after Brexit.

The department released the latest internal figures on Thursday on how many people have applied for the EU comparison system.

More than 2.7 million applicants have been granted permission to stay in the UK.

Advertisement

Official figures published at the same time show that more than 2.7 million applications had been received by the end of last year.

Between August 28, 2018 and December 31, 2019, more than 2.4 million applications were closed, according to data from the Interior Ministry.

Of these, 58% received the status of a branch – a permanent right of residence – and 41% the status of a branch, which gives them temporary permission to stay in the country and the opportunity to reapply after five years.

12,950 applications were declared invalid or withdrawn, 3,280 classified as “invalid” and six rejected for reasons of eligibility – valid applications that were rejected because the applicants were classified as serious or persistent offenders.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “I am delighted that more than three million applications have been received for the hugely successful EU comparison system.

“It is the largest system of its kind in British history and means that EU citizens can prove their rights for decades to come.

“It is now time for EU countries to introduce a similar system.”

Advertisement