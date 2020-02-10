Advertisement

TORONTO –

The Canadian cannabis industry can face a new hit.

At least nine US law firms have filed proposed class action lawsuits against three major Canadian cannabis producers before US courts: Canopy Growth, Aurora Cannabis and Hexo Corp. Although they vary from case to case, the allegations include disclosing misleading inventory information and overestimating the potential for sale.

To make matters worse, cannabis stocks have fallen by 75 percent in the last two years, to US $ 44 per share currently compared to US $ 180 in January 2018, according to the global cannabis stock index.

Advertisement

Whether the proposed class action lawsuits will discourage investors from supporting Canadian cannabis is “very difficult to say,” said Toronto-based lawyer Paul-Erik Veel.

“That’s a million-dollar question,” told Lot, a partner at Lenczner Slaght, on Monday at CTV’s Your Morning.

“Class-action lawsuits are to a certain extent a normal part of a growing industry. This is not unique to cannabis. All industries see them. But it will certainly be something that will make investors think twice before investing in this sector. “

The proposed class action cases raise deeper questions about the power of the fast-growing industry. Last week, Aurora Cannabis – one of the world’s largest cannabis companies with operations in 25 countries – eliminated 500 positions in Canada and announced the sudden retirement of its CEO Terry Booth. Days before, Tilray Inc., based in Nanaimo, fired 10 percent of the workforce.

At the moment, class action issues are limited to the US. However, it is possible that similar cases can be filed in Canada, Many said.

“In Canada, these types of problems are tampering. Certainly the same things for which these companies are sued in the US can be sued in Canada. So I think this is something that we could potentially see in the pipeline, “he said.

UNDERTAKINGS DAMAGED BY A MISLADING MARKET

Last month, the American company Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP filed a lawsuit against Aurora Cannabis, claiming, among other things, that the company “did not reveal that they have significantly overestimated the demand for and potential market for Aurora’s consumer cannabis products.”

Earlier in January, the New York-based Pawar Law Group filed a similar lawsuit claiming that Hexo Corp., based in Ottawa, grew cannabis without a license from Health Canada and issued public statements that were “substantially false and misleading” relevant times. “

The growth of awnings is the subject of a proposal for a class-action case by Rosen Law Firm, partially claiming that the company “overstated and / or overestimated the potential market for its products in Canadian stores.”

But even if the cases reach the court, the allegations still have to be proven before a judge, Many said.

“It is possible that the companies did the very best they could with the information they had at the time and they just thought they would do better than they did and afterwards they were wrong. It remains to be seen whether one of these claims actually has any merit. “

BLACK-MARKET POT STILL CHEAPER: REPORTING

Experts say the cannabis industry needs to adjust its prices after a recent report from Statistics Canada has found that illegal cannabis is considerably cheaper than legal cannabis.

According to crowdsourced data collected by the government agency and released last month, the average price of legal cannabis rose to $ 10.30 per gram versus $ 5.73 per gram for a black market pot. Those figures reflect prices between October and December 2019.

Delays in opening new pharmacies in Ontario can also play a role.

Aphria Inc., a cannabis company based in Leamington, Ont., Blamed the Ontario government’s delay in approving licenses for new cannabis stores for its decision to lower its 2020 sales outlook. The company expects net sales of between $ 575 million and $ 625 million, from $ 650 to $ 700 million.

The province recently announced it would drop its lottery-based system to allow selected entrepreneurs to open pot stores. Anyone hoping to open a new pharmacy may have to wait until spring.

.

Advertisement