ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. >> Double All-Star pitcher Charlie Morton says he is sorry he did nothing to prevent the Houston Astros from illegally stealing plates and passing the information on to their batters during the 2017 World Series championship season.

Morton, now the ace of the Tampa Bay Rays, was in his first season with the Astros that year and was the winning pitcher in Game 7 of both the AL Championship Series and the World Series.

He also pitched for Houston in 2018 before signing a two-year contract with a free agency and last season’s Rays helped make the play-offs.

“I was aware of the banging. … In the dugout, you could hear it. I don’t know when it dawned on me, but you knew it was going on, “Morton said during the annual Fan Fest event in Tampa Bay on Tropicana Field.

“I personally regret not doing it anymore to stop it. I don’t know what that would have brought, “said the 36-year-old right-handed man. “I think the actions would have been somewhat extreme to stop it. That is a hypothetical one. “

Although he conceded to the cheating scandal “it had a negative impact on the game and people’s perception of the game”, as well as Houston’s only World Series title, Morton said he doesn’t remember details about who’s wrong done in 2017.

“Good people make mistakes from a personal point of view. It’s that simple. I really have nothing else to say about it. I think mistakes have been made and everyone is just trying to move on, “Morton said.

“I think it’s one of those things where I know those guys,” the pitcher continued. “I’ve been through a lot with those guys, so I feel like I have a slightly different perspective on who they are as opposed to someone who just read that the Astros cheated in 2017.”

Houston manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for a year by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred after he found illegal use of electronics to steal plates during the Astros run for the 2017 World Series title and again in the 2018 season Team owner Jim Crane then fired both Hinch and Luhnow.

