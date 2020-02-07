Advertisement

The Motorola G-Series has two new devices, the G Stylus and the G Power.

The G Stylus has a Snapdragon 665 chipset, 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. In addition, the handset has a 6.4-inch IPS display with a resolution of 2300 x 1080 pixels, a 4,000 mAh battery and a color variant “Mystic Indigo”.

In addition, the G Stylus comes with a 48-megapixel shooter with an aperture of 1: 1.7, a 2-megapixel macro camera with an aperture of 1: 2.2 and a 16-megapixel 117-degree ultra-wide-angle camera an aperture of 1: 2.2.

On the front is a 16 megapixel pinhole camera with an aperture of 1: 2.0. The G Stylus also uses two stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a stylus.

There is also a new Moto Note app that opens as soon as the user takes out the pen.

The Moto G Power, however, has a 6.4-inch IPS display with a resolution of 2,300 x 1,080 pixels. The G Power is also equipped with a Snapdragon 665 processor, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. In addition, it has a 5,000 mAh battery and three rear cameras. The handset contains a 16 megapixel camera with an aperture of 1: 1.7, a 2 megapixel shooter with an aperture of 1: 2.2 and an 8 megapixel aperture of 1: 2.2. In addition, the device has 16 megapixels with an aperture of 1: 2.0.

Both phones also lack NFC.

In the United States, the devices will be available this spring for $ 299.99 (about $ 397.92) and $ 249.99 (about $ 331.98). We contacted Motorola for pricing in Canada and availability. However, we can confirm that both devices will be published here.

