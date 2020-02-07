Advertisement

The Motorola Razr is now commercially available, but by 2021, many users may regret their $ 1,500 purchase if the result of a CNET folding test is insufficient.

You perform the folding robot test, in which the handset is opened and closed repeatedly. The smartphone only managed 27,000 folds before it showed signs of breakage and improper closing.

That may sound like a lot when a typical smartphone user checks their mobile phone about 80 times a day, but it’s only about 350 days or less than a year.

In the same test, the Samsung Galaxy Fold held 113,000 times, which is a typical useful life of almost four years, and this handset naturally has a much larger external screen that limits the frequency of opening the smartphone.

In a previous video to users, Motorola warned buyers

Pre-orders for the new Motorola Razr with its flip-up screen started yesterday, and it appears Motorola has been waiting until then to confirm that it hasn’t solved all of the issues associated with owning a flip-screen phone.

In a new video on caring for your Razr, they warn users to “avoid sharp objects” and at the same time advise them not to use a screen protector.

The video also warns users to fully close the handset before dropping it, but also that “bumps and bumps are normal” and “avoid sharp objects” when using the device. In many ways, the Razr still appears to be a first-generation product, and buyers who insist on a state-of-the-art folding phone should wait to see how Samsung’s next-generation products develop.

The handset is available exclusively from Verizon. Visit the relevant page here.

