Screen screens are still state of the art. It is therefore interesting to see exactly what is in Motorola’s latest marvel, the new Motorola Razr.

The handset will be delivered today and the YouTube channel PBKreviews was the first to publish a complete demolition of the smartphone with a folding screen.

The biggest problem with the densely packed device is that it cannot be repaired by the user and that it can be a good idea to be a little careful with how you use it for some time.

The handset will be available for 24 months at Verizon Device Payment or $ 1,499.99 at a time (o% of APR) at retail for $ 62.49 a month.

The new Razr is made of high quality stainless steel and 3D gorilla glass and has a dark design that emphasizes its slim lines.

It has a zero gap hinge with which both sides of the flexible polymer display system remain perfectly flush when closed and protect the display from dirt and dust. and a revised antenna that fits into a room that is twice as small as today’s smartphones. and is therefore water-resistant and splash-proof.

Inside is a 6.2-inch Flex View display with an aspect ratio of 21: 9 that folds up and easily fits in your pocket.

On the outside there is an external, interactive 2.7-inch quick-view display that only provides important information for on the go. So you can easily stay connected and stay present at the moment. You can make calls, answer messages, pay with a tap, control your music, take selfies, use the Google Assistant, and access custom settings like turning Bluetooth on, off, Wi-Fi, your hotspot, and more.

Each Razr includes Razr earphones, a premium USB-C headset that has been professionally tuned by experienced Denon audio engineers with advanced digital signal processing to deliver great sound while traveling, working or relaxing.

A selection of cases will be available to launch Otterbox, Kate Spade and others.

The handset is available exclusively for Verizon. Visit the appropriate page to place an order.

via Engadget

