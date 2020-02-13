Motorola already announced the new foldable RAZR phone in November. It was the first phone to have the flip design instead of the folding design used by Galaxy Fold and Mate X.

Last week we released JerryRigEverything’s durability test. He has shown that the new RAZR phone is not as durable as the old one. However, it does not look good on the repairability side. Today iFixit released the Motorola RAZR demolition, and the phone scored only 1 in 10 points in the repair index. iFixit found the following reasons why RAZR received such a low score:

The only driver you need is a standard T3 Torx.

The sensitive primary display can be replaced if you notice this.

Every repair begins (and ends) with stubborn, glued outer covers.

Replacing the battery – or rather the batteries – requires almost complete disassembly.

The charging connector is soldered directly to the motherboard.

The complex construction and booby traps with several flexible cables make difficult repair work.

iFixit also noticed that this was one of the most complicated demolitions for them. They said, “Motorola’s nostalgia razr officially wins the award for the most complicated phone-based invention we’ve ever taken apart.”

Motorola isn’t the best phone if you’re looking for a durable and repairable smartphone. At the same time, it is one of those phones that you can buy to stand out from the crowd or to admire the amount of research and development that has made this phone possible.