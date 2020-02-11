Advertisement

An extremely rare $ 194,000 wing was crushed when movers dropped him while he took it out of a recording studio, Canadian virtuoso Angela Hewitt has revealed.

Hewitt, one of the world’s leading classical pianists, said in a Facebook post that she had just finished recording Beethoven’s piano variations in Berlin when the movers entered the studio control room to tell her that they had let her handmade Fazioli piano fall.

The pianist said it took her 10 days to share the “very sad news” because it was “so shocking to me that I didn’t want to share it with the world right away.”

Advertisement

Her precious F278 Fazioli piano was the only one in the world with four pedals, she wrote.

“I loved this piano. It was my best friend, dear companion. I loved how it felt when I was recording – giving me the opportunity to do whatever I wanted,” she said.

“Now it is no longer.”

The iron frame was broken, like a lot of the structure, the lid, and the case, she said.

The Italian engineer and pianist Paolo Fazioli, the owner of Fazioli Pianos, declared the handmade instrument “unsaleable,” Hewitt wrote.

Hewitt said she “couldn’t believe it,” and added, “It makes no sense, financially or artistically, to completely rebuild this piano. It is kaputt. The movers were naturally terrified. In 35 years of their work this had never happened before. At least nobody was injured. “

Fazioli Pianos is located in Sacile, northeast of Venice, in an area of ​​Italy known for its woodwork.

Hewitt said she had kept the piano at her home in Italy and had used it for almost all her recordings for almost 17 years.

Hewitt told CNN that she would not comment further “while the insurance saga is still moving.”

A Fazioli Piano’s spokeswoman told CNN that the company could not comment further because of a “strict internal rule” about protecting customer privacy.

Simon Markson, director of Markson Pianos in London, told CNN that he thought an estimate of £ 150,000 (US $ 194,000) of the value of the piano if it was correct.

“It’s an expensive piano,” he said. “It will appeal to someone at a high level.”

Markson said an accident like this was “uncommon” and worrying because of “sentimental” attachments.

“There are six or seven top companies that produce good quality pianos. Different pianos appeal to different people based on tone and touch. The Fazioli is good for Bach,” he said.

Hewitt said she will choose a new Fazioli in the coming months and writes: “I hope my piano will be happy in the piano heaven.”

Hewitt is not the first to lose a valuable instrument during transport. In 2007, movers who delivered a US $ 89,000 piano to the Two Moors Festival in Devon, southern England, released the instrument from their van.

<noscript><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="608" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fpermalink.php%3Fstory_fbid%3D2770217816401247%26id%3D201013549988366&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500"></noscript>

Advertisement