File photo of Parvesh Verma

New Delhi: BJP MP Parvesh Verma, who was booked twice a week by the election commission for his “hate speech”, failed because his party was left in all ten seats in his constituency in West Delhi.

The 10 meeting seats are Madipur, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, Uttam Nagar, Dwarka, Matiala and Najafgarh.

BJP had set up some of its prominent faces, including Tajinder Bagga (Hari Nagar), Rajiv Babbar (Tilak Nagar) and Ashish Sood (Janakpuri), from West Delhi seats.

At 2:40 p.m. Babbar was behind Bagga with 7,831 votes and Sood with 14,058 votes, according to the EC website with 19,290 votes.

BJP MP, the son of former Delhi Prime Minister Sahib Singh Verma, called the protesters in Shaheen Bagh “rapists and killers”, which was heavily criticized by politicians and people.

Although he was censored by the election commission, he remained apologetic and also referred to Shaheen Bagh in his Twitter post on election day.

“If the Shaheen Bagh people are in long lines and can push people to vote for AAP, you should come out of your house in Delhi and vote for a nationalist party,” he tweeted at 2:32 pm on Saturday.

Verma spent a significant part of his time campaigning in the West Delhi constituency. He opened the election office of BJP’s Hari Nagar candidate Tajinder Bagga. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at one of his two rallies in his constituency.

The 1,700 unauthorized colonies approved by the Modi government were one of the issues that Verma highlighted – as a large part of these colonies fall under the West Delhi constituency, particularly in congregation segments such as Dwarka and Uttam Nagar.

On January 28, Verma sparked controversy when he drew a parallel between Kashmiri fighters and demonstrators in Shaheen Bagh under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“Lakhs of people gather there (Shaheen Bagh) and this fire can reach homes from Delhi at any time,” he said. “The people of Delhi have to think about it and make decisions. These people will enter your house, kidnap your sisters and mothers, rape them, kill them, so today is the moment. “

In the run-up to the general election, Verma had promised to demolish mosques that had been set up on government land in his constituency if the BJP came to power in Delhi.

