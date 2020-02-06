Advertisement

Shadow Culture Secretary Tracy Brabin was at the Lower House on 3 February to raise a critical point about the restriction imposed on journalists at a recent press conference on Downx Street about Brexit. Unfortunately, the MP has not had the biggest impact. Instead, it was Brabin’s choice that generated thousands of responses both online and in the media.

The outfit in question was an off-the-shoulder black dress, which has since been described as “controversial”, “inappropriate” and “stupid.” TV commentator Carole Malone said, “It wasn’t just off the shoulder, it was completely off the shoulder. There is a dress code in parliament. If a male MP would appear in joggers and tracksuits, he would be rightly criticized. If you wears something like that, it detracts from what you say. ”

However, Brabin, who represents Batley and Spen, has responded in a big way. Write on Twitter Brabin said: “Sorry I don’t have time to answer all of you, but I can confirm that I am not … a snail, a hangover, a cake, about to breastfeed, a slacker, drunk , just beaten about a waste container. Who knew people could get so emotional over a shoulder? ”

Advertisement

House of Commons – PA images / PA images / Getty images

The MP also appeared on ITV’s Lorraine and BBC Breakfast and condemned the abuse it received. In a conversation with Lorraine, Brabin explained that “the dress slips a bit because I broke my ankle and I had to lean a little on the shipping box.” She continued: “To be honest, it is a huge distraction from what I say and what is important about transparency and political standards in the press.”

At BBC Breakfast the MP said: “Women all over the world … are humiliated every day because of what they wear. But the context of this is frankly quite absurd. I am talking about a shoulder here when it is an important time for the media. “

In a conversation with BBC Radio Leeds, she said: “This is everyday sexism where women are constantly judged by what they wear, what they look like and not what they say. Why is that? It is a way to silence us. “

However, the MP also received support from the criticism, including from public figures such as Stacey Dooley and David Schneider.

And although Brabin’s off-shoulder dress has frustrated some, it has done wonders for ASOS. The black, pleated, off-shoulder pencil dress is from the online retailer and only costs £ 35. After Brabin saw it in the Lagerhuis, ASOS placed a warning for the article that the stock “sold quickly.”

Advertisement