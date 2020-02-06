Advertisement

February 6, 2020

Erin Robinson

Posted: Feb 6, 2020

SPOKANE VALLEY, Washington – A 13-year-old girl was arrested at West Valley City School for making a threat through social media.

A layoff from the department said that the MPs responded to the school around 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

According to school staff, three students received a threatening message on Monday, February 10th.

A deputy school official, district officials, and serious crime investigators investigated the threat. After identifying the suspect, the SRD learned that the girl was also one of three students who initially reported the threat. She was arrested for impending crime to bomb or injure property, and was sent to the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center.

The investigation found that the threat may have been part of a challenge, MPs said. The authorities said it doesn’t seem like there is a concrete plan to harm anyone.

