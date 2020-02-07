Advertisement

For many creative users, style is as important as electronic performance. This is one reason why manufacturers are launching different Special Edition versions of their products. This week MSI released its Limited Edition Rose Pink Prestige 14 notebook, which combines striking looks and high-quality components.

The Prestige 14 from MSI is a mobile powerhouse that is equipped with a factory-calibrated 4K Ultra HD or Full HD monitor that can display 100% of the AdobeRGB color gamut. In the limited edition Rose Pink Prestige 14, the Intel Core i7-10710U processor with six cores paired with 16 GB LPDDR3-2133 DRAM and NVIDIA’s GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with 4 GB LPDDR5 memory in Max-Q configuration as well a 512 GB SSD.

Because it’s a high-end system aimed at demanding users, the pink notebook supports a number of characteristic technologies, including a Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth adapter, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 2.0 types -A connectors and an HDMI 2.0 output, a 3.5 mm audio connector for headsets and a microSD card reader. When it comes to multimedia features, MSI’s Limited Edition Rose Pink Prestige 14 is equipped with a webcam with IR sensors, stereo speakers and a microphone array.

MSI’s Limited Edition Rose Pink Prestige 14 notebook with full HD display is available now from retailers like Amazon and Newegg for $ 1,399. Each notebook comes with a pink pocket, pink mouse and keychain so people can emphasize their style even more.

In addition to the above-mentioned version with the Intel CPU with six cores and a discrete GeForce GTX GPU, MSI is also planning to release a 4K Ultra HD version to appeal to a more demanding audience.

