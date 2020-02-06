Advertisement

The outgoing chair of the selection committee, MSK Prasad, said he was a big fan of MS Dhoni, but added that the selection committee’s duty is to determine the next generation of cricketers to take over the reins of the experienced racket. Rumors of Dhoni’s resignation started to circulate after he was not offered a central contract, and it looks like his Indian Premier League (IPL) performance will play an important role in deciding his place in the T20 squad play World Cup, which will take place in October this year.

When asked about Dhoni’s chances, Prasad knew the veteran had accomplished everything that could be accomplished, but the selectors are still looking for young talent to replace him.

READ: Prasad opens Ambati Rayudu’s exclusion from the World Cup

Advertisement

“As far as we’re concerned, we support young people and give them so many opportunities to establish themselves well and play for a long time,” Prasad was quoted by Sportstar.

“Mahi will make a decision for himself. As a panel member, if I leave my professional duties aside, I am a Dhoni fan as big as anyone else. He has achieved everything under the sun and won two World Cups, the Champions Trophy, the No. 1 status in tests. Nobody can question that.

“He’ll take a call about his career. As selectors, it is our duty to identify the next generation of players and continue to give them opportunities, ”he added.

Ambati Rayudu was determined to be India’s No. 1 choice. Rayudu was relegated to fourth place in New Zealand, but performance was poor in New Zealand, followed by a mixed run in the IPL. Rayudu was deleted from the World Cup squad instead of the all-rounder Vijay Shankar. Shikhar Dhawan was later injured in the middle of the tournament and Rishabh Pant was requested to replace him. A disappointed Rayudu announced his retirement on Twitter.

READ: “Techincal Flaw” – The former spinner from India decodes a crack in Kuldeep’s armor

“I felt serious for Rayudu. I can say that clearly. It was a very difficult thing. Our committee was always of the opinion that it should be on the radar of the test selection after the 2016 Zimbabwe tour. And I talked to him about why he didn’t focus on test cricket, ”said Prasad.

He added, “If you remember, we chose him for ODIs because of the IPL services that may not be appropriate for many. Then we focused on his fitness at NCA for a month and helped him there. He delivered to a certain extent. “

Advertisement