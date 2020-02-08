Advertisement

MSNBC moderator Chris Matthews warned that socialist executions could result in Central Park if Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders wins the 2020 election.

Matthews offered his last uproar against the Sanders campaign and his supporters after the debate over the Democratic presidency on Friday evening. The longtime MSNBC political analyst warned viewers of what might have happened if Fidel Castro and “the Reds” had won the Cold War, and suggested that Sanders public executions were endorsed by the late Cuban leader. Matthews wanted to know if Sanders supports Castro’s style of communism or if he really stands behind democratic socialist governments like Denmark.

Visibly shocked members of the MSNBC panel, Chris Hayes and Lawrence O’Donnell, tried to intervene because Matthews said he might have been executed in Central Park if capitalism had not defeated socialism during the Cold War.

Advertisement

“I have my own views on the word” socialist “and would like to share them privately with you,” said Matthews on Friday evening after the democratic debate. “They go back to the early 1950s. I have an attitude to them. I remember the Cold War, I have an attitude to Castro. I think if Castro and the Reds won the Cold War, there would have been executions in the Given Central Park and I could have been one of those who were executed and certain other people would be there and cheering, okay?

“So I have a problem with people who stand on the other side. I don’t know who Bernie has supported in these years, I don’t know what he means by socialism – a week is Denmark, we will be like it Denmark. Okay, that’s harmless. Basically it’s a capitalist country with good social welfare programs. Denmark. “

MSNBC panelist and moderator Joy Reid also expressed concern about videos or comments that Sanders had previously voiced as “praise for the other side” of socialism that could be used against him in general elections.

“What does he think of Castro? That’s a good question, what does he think of Fidelismo?” Matthews continued. “We all thought he was great when he first came out. I cheered him like crazy when he first came in, and then he became a communist and started shooting each of his enemies. You have to make those judgments . “

Hayes interjected that Sanders was “pretty clear in the Denmark category” of mixed capitalist and socialist politics, which Matthews promptly questioned: “Is he that? How do you know that? Did he tell you that?”

During recent Iowa gatherings, Matthews claimed that the only reason Sanders could win the competition was because “socialists love meeting,” similar to the gathering process. He referred to an Oscar Wilde quote about how difficult it is to sell socialism because “it takes too many meetings”.

Newsweek turned to Matthew’s representative to comment on Saturday.

MSNBC analyst Chris Matthews requested to know Bernie Sanders’ stance on Fidel Castro and linked the Vermont senator to “executions in Central Park” led by Cold War communists.

Screenshot: MSNBC

Matthews continued with his slogan against socialism: “Some people like it, younger people like it, but those of us like me who grew up in the Cold War and saw some aspects of it when they visited places like Vietnam I have [ and see countries] like Cuba, I saw there what socialism is like, I don’t like it. It’s not just not free, it’s not fucking work! “

Advertisement