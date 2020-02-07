Advertisement

Willie Mullins got a punch before Cheltenham Festival next month and had to exclude Saldier, Douvan and Klassical Dream from the big meeting.

Douvan and Klassical Dream have been the festival’s previous winners, while Saldier was considered a major player in the champion hurdle, but has not been seen since his win in Punchestown in November.

Both Saldier and Douvan belong to Rich and Susannah Ricci, but have been difficult to keep fit in recent years.

Douvan seemed to be keeping all of his old skills when he won the Clonmel Oil Chase, but another setback means that he won’t be returning to Cheltenham, where he won the Supreme Novices hurdle in 2015 and the Arkle 12 months later.

“Unfortunately, Klassical Dream is for the season,” said Mullins.

“It is the problem that excluded him from Irish champion Hurdle last weekend.

“Douvan doesn’t make it to Cheltenham either because Saldier doesn’t make it, and he (Saldier) is likely to miss Punchestown as well.” In this case, we will probably prepare him for a flat campaign. “

One who managed to make Cheltenham but will not start before the festival is Cilaos Emery, who emerged as the first striker in the Dublin chase last weekend.

“He was great after his fall, but I’m not going to take him to Cheltenham, I’m just going to take him straight there,” said Mullins.

