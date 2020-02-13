A California man convicted of murder almost 15 years ago is expected to be released on Thursday. The genealogy may have led the police to kill a 54-year-old newspaper columnist in 1985, a law enforcement agency familiar with the case told CBS News.

Ricky Davis was sentenced to 16 years in prison for second degree murder after he stabbed Jane Hylton, with whom he lived in El Dorado Hills outside of Sacramento, to death. Davis’ girlfriend Connie Dahl and Hylton’s 13-year-old daughter also lived in the apartment.

At the time, they said they found Hylton dead and called 911. Lack of evidence left the case cold and the murderer’s identity remained unresolved for 14 years until investigators accused Davis of murder in November 1999. He was sentenced in 2005.

Investigators said DNA evidence at the time linked Davis to the murder, along with a Dahl confession. The day after the murder, Dahl led a newspaper reporter through the crime scene.

“She showed me a bloody handprint on the wall and then showed me where she thinks the body must have been placed as if she was sleeping the way she describes it,” said the reporter.

In April of last year, newly tested evidence using the Northern California Innocence Project revealed an unknown male DNA profile on Hylton’s nightie and under her fingernails. A judge overturned Davis’ murder sentence and remained in custody pending trial.

Well, genealogical testing could have identified the real killer and exonerated Davis, the law enforcement agency said.

Similar tests using public genealogy websites have been used to solve the most notorious killers in California, including catching Golden State murderer Joseph James Deangelo, who was accused of at least 50 rapes and 12 homicides in the state between the 1970s and 80s.

It is also used to hunt the infamous Zodiac killer, who boasted of killing up to 37 people and ridiculing the police by sending them cryptic letters in Northern California 50 years ago.

“Whenever we cannot identify the criminal, if we could identify some of the criminal’s relatives who could give us very good insight into solving some of these crimes,” said DNA expert Monte Miller.

Davis is expected to go to trial on Thursday morning and is now listed in his prison file on the district’s website as awaiting a deportation order. His lawyer said they hope his release is imminent.