Produced by Christopher Gidez

[This story was originally broadcast on March 22, 2019. It was updated on February 8, 2020.]

On August 28, 2017, police in Corning, New York were called into Michele Neurauter’s home. The police found the 46-year-old mother of three children hanging on a rope – an obvious suicide. But chief of police Jeff Spaulding had doubts and called a mark on Michele’s chin “unsettling”.

Michelle’s mother, Jeanne Laundy, believed she had been murdered and gestured with her fingers at Neurauter’s ex-husband, even though he was more than 400 kilometers away from an interview in California when Michele was found dead.

“I think it’s more than likely Lloyd killed her,” said Jeanne Laundy of 48-hour correspondent Erin Moriarty.

Lloyd Neurauter was Michelle’s ex-husband. The couple had been involved in bitter custody disputes for five years. Michele accused Lloyd of having turned her daughters against her.

The day the police found Michele, the couple’s 19-year-old middle daughter, Karrie, told the investigators at Rochester College that her father had helped her move to her college apartment over the weekend, and that he spent the night in a hotel.

But when the police checked the hotel video, they saw Lloyd get into Karrie’s car with Karrie – who had visited him at the hotel. In the video, Lloyd does not return until the next morning.

The police soon began to eavesdrop on telephone calls between the father and daughter – and that was when the investigation went so that no one saw her coming.

“We just don’t have cases like this where this level of ubiquitous evil flows through a lifetime and then ends in such a terrible event,” said Steuben County District Attorney, Brooks Baker.

A broken family

On a cold January day in 2018, 45-year-old Lloyd Neurauter was converted by local and state police five months after Michelle’s death.

RADIO OF THE POLICE: We are traveling with a male suspect on the top floor of the garage in Spring Street.

THERE. Brooks Baker | Steuben County, NY.: He is on a ledge on the fifth floor of a parking garage in Princeton, New Jersey, and is about to jump.

It shouldn’t end that way. Almost 30 years earlier, in 1989, 16-year-old Lloyd had fallen for Michele Laundy, an older classmate.

Jeanne Laundy: You went to the same high school. And she was just graduating and we told her she could invite friends and … she invited Lloyd.

Michelle’s mother Jeanne Laundy remembers how quickly the relationship developed.

Erin Moriarty: How did she feel about him?

Jeanne Laundy: Oh, she fell in love.

Two years later, in 1991, Michele and Lloyd tied the knot.

The couple went to college.

Michele gave birth to a daughter and two years later a second child, Karrie.

Michele and Lloyd Neurauter

Jeanne Laundy

The family settled in the Corning community of New York.

THERE. Brooks Baker: It’s the kind of place where a lot of people still don’t lock their doors.

Corning is a quaint family town known as the headquarters of the Fortune 500 company Corning Glass. Lloyd worked there as an engineer. Michele gave birth to a third daughter and she taught the children at home.

She later taught at a local college.

Mina Raj: She was an English professor when I met her, so she was great at reading and writing … and … she always really encouraged her girls to be well spoken and educated.

Mina Raj met the middle daughter of the new author Karrie in the ballet class.

The two quickly connected.

Mina Raj: All of our dance families were very close.

Her mother Cynthia would become one of Michele’s closest friends

Erin Moriarty: When did you first meet Michele?

Cynthia Raj: I met Lloyd first because he brought the kids to class, dance classes … he would do their hair … and the mothers were pretty in love with him.

Mina Raj: I thought he was a really great person. He is very charismatic and shows a lot of care.

But when Mina spent more time with Karrie, she worried about Lloyd’s arrogant parenting style.

Mina Raj: There were times when I called my mother and told her I was worried about how strict a disciplinarian was for really, really, really small things. It was like you never knew when he was going to snap. … and when he decided he was mad at one of them, he called them over and shouted “in front and in the middle”. … drop them on their knees before everyone.

Cynthia Raj: The first time I witnessed this … Karrie was very close to me and I could see her body trembling

Mina Raj: I saw how he hit her.

Erin Moriarty: Beat? Over the face?

Mina Raj: On the face, yes.

Erin Moriarty: Would he do anything to Michele?

Jeanne Laundy: He would put her down … with a smile on his face.

And then, around Thanksgiving 2007, Michele suddenly broke up with her parents. Her mother thought Lloyd was behind the crack.

Erin Moriarty: What do you think happened?

Jeanne Laundy: I think he threatened to either hurt the children … or hurt her.

Cynthia Raj: She said: “Cynthia … It was Lloyd that made me break contact with them.” He didn’t want her to have a place to go when she wanted to go.

However, it turned out that Lloyd left the following year. In 2008 he took up a new job in New Jersey, leaving Michele and the children in Corning.

Cynthia Raj: When he was gone, Michele seemed to be a different person.

Erin Moriarty: Better?

Cynthia Raj: Better, she looked much more relaxed.

Susan Betzjitomir was Michelle’s lawyer.

Susan Betzjitomir: Her husband had filed for divorce. Michele was surprised that he had applied for divorce, she was a mother who stayed at home, she had done everything she thought she could to make him and the family happy.

And in 2013, after the couple divorced, Michele moved to a new house with the girls. And then the real trouble began. Lloyd wanted sole custody of the children.

Susan Betzjitomir: Lloyd was adamant about using the legal system to harass Michele. … It just never ended.

Susan Betzjitomir: There were 26 separate registrations after the divorce.

Erin Moriarty: And how unusual is that?

Susan Betzjitomir: This is super unusual. If you have two or three, it’s a lot. Having 26 is amazing.

Erin Moriarty: And what did he complain about? What were these documents for?

Susan Betzjitomir: He kept making false claims against Michele … Lloyd tried to get out of the children’s maintenance.

And Michele accused Lloyd of turning the kids against her. The eldest daughter already lived with Lloyd and Karrie had gone to college.

Susan Betzjitomir: Karrie was … at RIT, she should graduate in another year.

But Lloyd continued to fight for custody of his youngest child, who was 14 at the time. “48 hours” we have agreed not to show current pictures of her.

THERE. Brooks Baker: I think everyone who worked in a courthouse had heard of the Neurauter case, this man and his wife did it without a break. … So, this is one of those cases everyone has heard of, talked about in the water cooler or in a bar and the name came up. It was one of those cases that just didn’t go away.

But at the end of August 2017, Lloyd did something unusual. Betzjitomir received a text from Michele:

Susan Betzjitomir [reads a text to Moriarty]: He says: “I’m shocked, Lloyd didn’t show up to take part in his sole custody request … He didn’t withdraw, he didn’t ask for an adjournment. He didn’t answer Dishes calls, emails, nothing …

Erin Moriarty: How unusual it is for him to know how many of these registrations he has made

Susan Betzjitomir: It was very unusual. It was very unusual. It was really unthinkable.

The case was dismissed because of Lloyd’s no-show. Michele looked relieved and happy.

Susan Betzjitomir: It was summer and she had a mutual friend of ours and the children who slid down a grass hill on large blocks of ice.

Two days later, on Monday, August 28, 2017, a family friend picked up the 14-year-old Neurauter for a swim. He knew immediately that something was very wrong:

911 OPERATOR: 911 Center.

Caller: Something strange happened … to our friend. I thought I saw the mother standing on the stairs, but she is motionless.

Corning Police Sergeant Jon McDivitt was the first to respond to Michelle’s house that afternoon.

Erin Moriarty: Alright. So tell me what you did.

Sgt. Jon McDivitt [in front of Michelle’s house] So I went to the front door here. And I could see through these three panes of glass. … and I could see a female lying at the bottom of the stairs. … Opened the door. A dog ran out. I came running in. And as I got closer, I could see a rope around her neck. … there was no pulse. It felt cold and stiff.

Michele Neurauter

Jeanne Laundy

He found 46-year-old Michele Neurauter dead.

Erin Moriarty: So your first thought when you saw her was what?

Sgt. Jon McDivitt: It seems like a suicide if you hang.

But Corning chief of police Jeff Spaulding was not so sure.

Erin Moriarty: Because you couldn’t find out how she got a grade here [shows with a U-shape around her chin].

Chef Jeff Spaulding: No, I didn’t like that, it was worrying. It seemed like someone … went behind and threw a rope over his neck and pulled it back, causing it.

In addition, Michelle’s youngest child – the 14-year-old who was the focus of custody and was to be picked up for swimming training – was nowhere to be found.

THERE. Brooks Baker: Obviously, the number of possible results that are bad there is enormous.

A FRANTIC SEARCH

Jeff Heverly | Corning Police Dept.: I said … “Did we check basements? Did we check attics? Did we check garages?”

Desperate searches were made in the hours after the police arrived at Michele Neurauter’s.

Lieutenant Jeff Heverly couldn’t find her 14-year-old daughter anywhere

Jeff Heverly: You should have been there. I knew she was staying with mom.

Later that day, he received a call:

LT. JEFF HEVERLY: This is Lieutenant Heverly. Can I help you?

KARRIE NEURAUTER: Hi. My name is karrie

It was 19-year-old Karrie Neurauter, Michele’s middle child:

KARRIE NEURAUTER: My friends called me earlier today and told me about my mother and that she – [sobbing] – I’m sorry.

LT. JEFF HEVERLY: That’s fine. Take your time.

KARRIE NEURAUTER: You called and told me that my mother hanged herself [sobbing].

Karrie told the cop that her younger sister was safe:

LT. JEFF HEVERLY: and … is still with you?

KARRIE NEURAUTER: Yes, she is in my apartment.

She was almost 100 miles away with Karrie in Rochester, New York.

Karrie Neurauter was a student at the Rochester Institute of Technology.

Jeanne Laundy

Karrie then told Heverly how it happened. She had returned to Corning late Saturday night to spend one last night in her bedroom at home:

KARRIE NEURAUTER: … When I got there, my mother started to freak out. She would freak out a lot.

Karrie said her mother raged on her and accused her of representing her father’s side in her family court battles:

KARRIE NEURAUTER: And so she started freaking out and screaming. … and she woke up … my little sister.

Karrie says she decided to leave and took her younger sister with her.

Jeff Heverly: She claimed that … she was worried about her younger sister, so she had … taken her outside, put her in the car … and then drove her to Rochester.

Michele and Karrie Neurauter

Jeanne Laundy

While the police were relieved that Michelle’s youngest was safe, Karrie’s story didn’t make any sense. Why should Michele be so annoyed the same day she celebrated her court victory? Those who knew Michele best could not believe that she was going to take her own life.

Susan Betzjitomir: I never believed it … She was determined to live a successful life and she did.

Cynthia Raj: She had a great job … and it wasn’t the place in her life where she would have committed suicide after all the really difficult years.

While it looked like Michele had hanged herself, she had this strange ligature mark on her chin. When the police waited for the results of the autopsy …

Chef Jeff Spaulding: I thought we would get some clear results. They would say, “Yes, one hundred percent, that’s a murder.” Or: “Yes, 100 percent. This is suicide.”

But the doctor’s conclusion surprised her.

THERE. Brooks Baker: And they tell us: “Undecided. Undetermined cause.”

Michelle’s mother didn’t need an autopsy to tell her what had happened.

Jeanne Laundy: I didn’t think she killed herself.

Lloyd and Michele Neurauter. Those who knew Michele best could not believe that she was going to take her own life.

Mina Raj

She immediately thought of murder – and a name came to mind.

Jeanne Laundy: I think it’s more than likely Lloyd killed her, but I couldn’t figure out how because he had an alibi.

In fact, Lloyd Neurauter was more than 2,500 miles away in California for an interview when the police discovered Michelle’s body:

LT. JEFF HEVERLY: How long has he been in California?

KARRIE NEURAUTER: Since yesterday.

Karrie told the investigators everything about it:

LT. JEFF HEVERLY: Was he in Corning yesterday?

KARRIE NEURAUTER: No. He helped me get me to my apartment on Saturday.

LT. JEFF HEVERLY: OKAY.

KARRIE NEURAUTER: But he wasn’t in Corning.

Even if Lloyd was not in Corning, he had been around – about 100 miles away.

THERE. Brooks Baker: So, all of a sudden … he’s only an hour and is changing in Rochester.

Karrie says that after her father helped her move into her Rochester apartment on Saturday, he spent the night in a hotel and flew to California the next day. He was still there when the family informed him of Michelle’s death. He flew back east and showed up at the Steuben County Family Court within 36 hours.

THERE. Brooks Baker: He came … to switch off child support and maintenance payments.

Erin Moriarty: Is this the first place he went when he heard that his ex-wife had committed suicide?

THERE. Brooks Baker: That’s right.

The police caught up with him outside the courthouse:

[Police video]

LLOYD NEURAUTER [approaches Volpe’s car]: Hello, investigator Volpe?

Investigator James Volpe: Hey, how are you?

LLOYD NEURAUTER: Good. Just be careful how I approach a car. I don’t want to scare anyone.

Investigator Volpe: No problem.

THERE. Brooks Baker: You sit in the investigator’s car, conduct a video interview and have a long conversation.

Lloyd Neurauter spoke to investigators in her car. The conversation was recorded on video.

[Police video]

VOLPE: When did you divorce?

LLOYD NEURAUTER: We divorced in August 2012.

Lloyd calmly repeats Karrie’s story. In the hours before Michelle’s death, he was in Rochester, helping Karrie move into her student apartment:

[Police video]

LLOYD NEURAUTER: I’m going to check into the Microtel.

Lloyd says he checked into the hotel on Saturday. Hotel surveillance cameras support him. Karrie came over for a while. The dark parking video then shows how he and Karrie drive to their car:

[Police video]

LLOYD NEURAUTER: I took her to the car.

VOLPE: And then what? Are you going back to the hotel

LLOYD NEURAUTER [nods]: Yes. I invited her to breakfast the next morning.

And the next morning at 7:00 a.m., cameras show how Karrie comes to breakfast, now with her 14-year-old sister in tow.

Erin Moriarty: And then you also checked his cell phone. Where was this phone during that time?

Chef Jeff Spaulding: Checked his cell phone. … It somehow confirmed what Karrie had told us. The father stayed in the hotel.

But the hotel video tells a different story. That evening when Lloyd Karrie led her to her car, you could see him getting into the car with her and then driving off. And the video doesn’t show him coming back that night. So while Lloyd’s phone was in the hotel room all night, where was Lloyd? Investigators had to ask themselves – especially when they watched the hotel video the next morning.

Chef Jeff Spaulding: We don’t see Lloyd all night … and here it is 6:30 in the morning … and here he comes to the camera, he walks across the parking lot and he goes to his vehicle. … He still seems to be wearing the same clothes he had the night before. … Lloyd’s story was that he stayed in the hotel room all night, video evidence says he was no.

The police were now certain. Lloyd lied to her. They dug deeper – looking for a motive.

THERE. Brooks Baker: He was not in a good financial position. Lloyd … had … over $ 100,000 in credit card debt … and paid his ex-wife nearly $ 6,000 a month.

Baker says Lloyd tried to get Michael’s life insurance for a $ 260,000 payout after Michael’s death. They suspected that Lloyd had killed Michele and Karrie was fighting for him.

THERE. Brooks Baker: So, we … decide to pick up Lloyd’s and Karrie’s phone.

[Wiretap audio]

KARRIE NEURAUTER: I’m freaking out.

LLOYD NEURAUTER: Me too.

KARRIE NEURAUTER: Oh, I don’t know what to do. I do not know what to do. I do not know what to do.

A UNFATHOMABLE ULTIMATE

In the fall of 2017, just over two months after the death of Michele Neurauter, the Corning police began listening to Lloyd and Karrie Neurauter’s calls:

KARRIE NEURAUTER: Hello?

LLOYD NEURAUTER: Hello honey, how has your ride been so far?

KARRIE NEURAUTER: Oh, that’s fine.

LLOYD NEURAUTER: Very good.

Chef Jeff Spalding: We only went on the wire in mid-November. This was done in late August and early September. So two months had passed and not much was said. To freshen things up, we did what is called “tickle the wire”.

Tickle the wire. It’s a trick that cops who work on drug cases know. An investigator calls Karrie and says they have more questions. Corning police chief Jeff Spaulding played the recording for “48 Hours:”

VOLPE: Hello, is that Karrie Neurauter?

KARRIE NEURAUTER: Yes, it is.

INVESTIGATOR VOLPE: OK, that’s Investigator Volpe with Corning P.D. … Um, the reason I called … I didn’t know if you would have time to meet me if you would be around. … Or when could you – stop by to see me?

KARRIE NEURAUTER: Yes … I should be able to meet you on Monday when you are available?

UNTERSUCHUNGSVOLPE: OKAY.

After hanging up with the police, Karrie calls her father:

THERE. Brooks Baker: Just as we hoped, the next call goes to Lloyd and says, “What do I do?”

LLOYD NEURAUTER: What exactly did you tell him?

KARRIE NEURAUTER: I don’t know.

THERE. Brooks Baker: And Lloyd says, “Oh, it’s probably just shape, don’t worry.” But then he says, and here he puts our doubts aside. He says … “I don’t think I want you to speak to them.”

LLOYD NEURAUTER: Tell them: “I’m sorry, I have a… appointment in New Jersey tonight.”

KARRIE NEURAUTER: Yes.

LLOYD NEURAUTER [laughing]: Could you cry?

KARRIE NEURAUTER: I could.

LLOYD NEURAUTER: God, it would be nice if it were just over.

KARRIE NEURAUTER: That would be the dream.

Erin Moriarty: Why lie?

THERE. Brooks Baker I agree. Why not sit down with the investigator, spend 20 minutes and tell the same story you already have.

KARRIE NEURAUTER: Well, if it were something serious, he would probably have people coming after me anyway, wouldn’t he?

LLOYD NEURAUTER [laughing]: Yes, he wouldn’t ask you to come in. He would say, “I have a warrant.”

KARRIE NEURAUTER: Yes.

LLOYD NEURAUTER: It can’t be.

The police are clearly suspicious. But with this undetermined official autopsy that is holding the case back, the D.A. asked a private forensic pathologist to take a new look and finally confirm whether Michele was murdered.

THERE. Brooks Baker: We take all the pictures from the autopsy … we take all the results, document the evidence, and we go and sit with him.

On August 28, 2017, the police were called into Michele Neurauter’s house and found that the 46-year-old mother of three was hanging from a rope – an apparent suicide. But chief of police Jeff Spaulding had doubts and called a mark on Michele’s chin “unsettling”.

Steuben County D.A. Office

There was no body for him to examine because Lloyd Michelle had cremated the remains. But the pathologist saw that line on Michele’s chin and petechial bleeding in her eyes.

THERE. Brooks Baker: Then he flips through a few things, like doctors do in silence, and says, “This is a murder.”

Michele Neurauter was strangled to death. The police set out to confront Lloyd and Karrie.

Erin Moriarty: I mean, at this point you think Lloyd is the leader.

THERE. Brooks Baker: No question.

Erin Moriarty: Did you think Karrie Neurauter would be the weak link if she was actually involved?

Chef Jeff Spaulding: I thought that she would be the weak link … You put her in an interview room without a father and without her cell phone, and you had a hard interview with her, I thought she would be the first to exist.

On January 24, 2018, five months after Michelle’s death, two investigators showed up at Lloyd’s in New Jersey. At the same time, a couple of police officers find Karrie doing her college internship in Syracuse, New York.

Erin Moriarty: Was that your greeting, are you Mary Pass? Was that all?

Chef Jeff Spaulding: Yes. We saw that as a match day

Investigators tell Lloyd the news.

THERE. Brooks Baker: And they say, “Lloyd, look … we have to tell you something … the coroner decided it was a murder.”

Investigator: Were you down there that night?

LLOYD NEURAUTER: No. Rochester.

Investigator: And that night you were in your hotel room all night?

LLOYD NEURAUTER: [nods for confirmation]

Investigator: OK.

Chef Jeff Spaulding: And they suggested, “Gosh, Lloyd, you might want to do a lie detector test.”

Chef Jeff Spaulding: And to my surprise, he said: “Sure.” So they gave them directions to a police station in New Jersey … where we had a polygraph operator who was already on the job.

Lloyd was confident in his innocence. Two hundred miles away in Syracuse, Karrie was anything but.

Erin Moriarty: Karrie cracks.

THERE. Brooks Baker: Karrie cracks

[Police Audio]

KARRIE NEURAUTER [whispers]: My father came down with me on Saturday evening.

There it was In a whisper, Karrie admits to an audio recording of the police that her father went to her mother’s house with her that evening. And she helped him penetrate undetected:

PROCOPIO OF THE EXAMINATION MARK: … You go through the front door. You – will you tell me at this point? Where was mom

KARRIE NEURAUTER: She was up on the stairs so she saw my father come in and then they started arguing, so he went up the stairs. And they argued in their room.

Karrie said her mother had stopped screaming and it suddenly became very quiet. First, she tells the New York State Police that she didn’t know why. But then she admits:

KARRIE NEURAUTER [sobbing]: I saw my mother.

Mark Procopio: Did you see your mother?

EXAMINER ALLISON REGAN: Yes. We know you did, honey

INVESTIGATOR MARK PROCOPIO: We know you did it.

EXAMINER ALLISON REGAN: We know you did, honey.

KARRIE NEURAUTER [sobbing]: I saw her.

Investigator Allison Regan: It’s okay. It’s okay, honey. We know.

KARRIE NEURAUTER: I just left her there.

PROCOPIO FOR EXAM BRANDS: OK. Was she still alive when you saw her?

KARRIE NEURAUTER: No.

Chef Jeff Spaulding: It was one of those sacred cow moments. It was like “wow”.

The investigators then took Karrie to a police station. They wanted the whole story on video. She says her father came to her a week before the murder.

THERE. Brooks Baker: She says Papa came to her … and says … I can’t afford to pay your mother. There is no way out. … I have to kill myself. I’m sorry, you have to go on without me, or I have Plan B here!

KARRIE NEURAUTER: … what was it to kill my mother. … And … I had to choose!

Investigator Mark Procopio: Did he get you to vote?

KARRIE NEURAUTER: Yes.

Lloyd gave Karrie an inscrutable ultimatum:

KARRIE NEURAUTER [to the investigators]: And basically he wanted to kill himself, um, or there was a way to do it so that he wouldn’t kill himself.

“Who went inside first?” The police question the role of the teenager in the murder of her mother

She says Lloyd has outlined his plan. You would make it look like suicide:

KARRIE NEURAUTER [to the investigators, sobbing]: He wanted to put a towel in her mouth so that she was calm, um, and then put the rope around her neck and strangle her.

Karrie says she stayed downstairs and watched over her younger sister, who slept in the living room:

KARRIE NEURAUTER [to the investigators]: And my father went upstairs to my mother’s room and she asked: “What are you doing? What?” And so she screamed. And she said, “Why? Why?” [Crying].

The tumult woke up Karrie’s sister:

KARRIE NEURAUTER [to the investigators]: Yes, she woke up, so I had to get her out of there. … I’m freaking out. I didn’t know what was going on … and I said, “Oh my god.” … and then I put them in my car.

When Lloyd was done, he crept around the side of the house and climbed into the open tailgate of Karrie’s car. According to Karrie, her 14-year-old sister never knew that her father was there.

KARRIE NEURAUTER [to the investigators]: And I said, “Okay, let’s go.” And then we went and closed the hatch. And we’re on our way to Rochester.

Lloyd Neurauter

Jeanne Laundy

The police were now ready to arrest Lloyd. The only problem – he never appeared on this polygraph test. He was gone.

Erin Moriarty: You lost it.

Chef Jeff Spaulding: You lost him, but Lloyd still had his phone and we were still on Lloyd’s phone … We knew his phone was somewhere in downtown Princeton.

You managed to attribute it to an urban park structure. And there on the roof was Lloyd Neurauter.

Chef Jeff Spaulding: When the police arrived to confront Lloyd and pick him up, he jumped on the railing and threatened to jump out of the five-story parking garage to commit suicide.

WAS KARRIE BRAINWASHING?

Lloyd Neurauter kept the police at bay for two hours. When he turned away, they made their step.

The police chased Lloyd Neurauter to a parking garage in Princeton, New Jersey. When he turned away from the five-story building, he was charged by a police office and arrested for murdering his ex-wife.

Chef Jeff Spaulding: This New Jersey State Trooper, who played soccer somewhere, does a 10-yard sprint and just flattens it, tackles it.

POLICE AUDIO: Delta 22… 9-9-3… We have one in custody. One in custody.

Lloyd was arrested and charged with murdering his ex-wife Michele Neurauter. Her daughter Karrie, suspected by the police of being manipulated by Lloyd, was charged with second degree murder for helping her father get into the house that night.

Erin Moriarty: What was your reaction when you heard that?

Jeanne Laundy: Not Karrie. … Not Karrie.

In February 2018, District Attorney Brooks Baker began preparing for the courtroom clash.

THERE. Brooks Baker [in the war room]: This essentially became our nerve center, our war room for the process.

Erin Moriarty: This is not typical of the cases you normally try here.

THERE. Brooks Baker: No. Selbst ein Mordfall, normalerweise können wir in einer oder zwei Kisten überleben, aber vier oder fünf Kisten zu haben, ist ein Beweis dafür, wie viel Material hier war.

In seinem Kriegszimmer war D.A. Brooks Baker zeigt auf ein Foto von Michele Neurauter, das am letzten Tag ihres Lebens aufgenommen wurde. “Das erinnert uns daran, warum wir es tun. Weil diese Dame nicht hier ist, um einen weiteren Tag wie diesen zu haben”, erzählt er Erin Moriarty.

CBS news

Erin Moriarty [zeigt auf ein Foto von Michele an der Wand]: Es gibt einen Grund, warum Sie das dort oben haben, nicht wahr?

D.A. Brooks Baker: Ja. … Dies ist Michelles – der letzte Tag in Michelles Leben.

Erin Moriarty: Es ist?

D.A. Brooks Baker: Es ist. Dies ist der Samstag, an dem sie ermordet wurde. Dies ist ein guter Tag für sie, an dem sie vereisten. Und … sie haben … Sie können es nicht wirklich sehen, aber sie sind auf großen, großen Eisblöcken. Das erinnert uns daran, warum wir das tun. Weil diese Dame nicht hier ist, um einen weiteren Tag wie diesen zu haben.

Baker weiß, dass seine Wahrscheinlichkeit, Lloyd zu verurteilen, erheblich zunehmen wird, wenn er Karrie überreden kann, gegen ihren Vater auszusagen.

D.A. Brooks Baker: Und sie sieht 15 Jahre vor sich, wenn sie mit dem Verständnis kooperiert, dass sie 25 Jahre vor sich hat, wenn sie nicht kooperiert und beim Prozess nicht ehrlich ist.

Lloyd und Karrie Neurrauter

Polizeiabteilung von Corning

Karrie, die in einer Gefängniszelle sitzt, braucht ein paar Wochen, um sich zu entscheiden. Sie erklärt sich bereit, gegen ihren Vater auszusagen und sich schuldig zu bekennen. Doch dann überrascht sie während eines Interviews mit Ermittlern alle mit einem neuen Detail:

KARRIE NEURAUTER [zu den Ermittlern]: Er öffnete die Tür und … meine Mutter lag auf dem Boden. Und er sagte, er brauche meine Hilfe, um sie hochzuheben.

Sie gab zum ersten Mal zu, dass sie eine noch größere Rolle bei der Aufdeckung des Mordes gespielt hatte:

KARRIE NEURAUTER [zu den Ermittlern]: Wir haben sie um die Ecke gezogen, und er hat das Seil an den einen Zinken des Geländers gebunden, und er hat sie hochgehoben und hingelegt, hat sie über die Seite geworfen [schluchzt] – Entschuldigung.

Ermittler: Das ist in Ordnung.

Chef Jeff Spaulding: Sie legte ihre Hände auf ihre Mutter und fühlte den kalten toten Körper ihrer Mutter. … Das ist ziemlich hart im Nehmen. Dies ist die Frau, die dir das Leben gab, und du hast ihr Leben vielleicht nicht direkt genommen, aber du hast der Person geholfen, die es getan hat.

Es war so schwer zu verstehen. Wie könnte ein Kind das ihrer Mutter antun? Konnte Lloyd Karrie wirklich dazu manipuliert haben?

D.A. Brooks Baker: Und ich hatte das gleiche Problem. … Und gerade als wir uns auf den Prozess vorbereiteten… sagte ich: „Karrie, diese Frage wird dir gestellt.… Es gab einen Moment, in dem dein Vater zu dir sagte:„ Entweder ich muss Mama töten oder ich töte mich und du musst mir helfen … Und das sind die einzigen beiden Möglichkeiten. Und warum?”

Erin Moriarty: Sie ist ein kluges Mädchen … Sie hätte nein sagen können.

D.A. Brooks Baker: Nun, und Sie wissen, all diese Leute in Jonestown hätten sagen können: “Wir werden die Kool-Aid nicht trinken.”

Erin Moriarty: Glaubst du, sie wurde einer Gehirnwäsche unterzogen?

D.A. Brooks Baker: Ich glaube wirklich, dass sie einer Gehirnwäsche unterzogen wurde. Wir fanden heraus, dass es eine Definition für das gibt, was er tat.

Erin Moriarty: Und redest du über die Entfremdung der Eltern?

D.A. Brooks Baker: Ja bin ich.

Elterliche Entfremdung, Es ist, wenn ein Elternteil vor ihren Kindern ständig schlechte Münder hat. Und das ist etwas, worüber Michele sich Sorgen macht. Tatsächlich wirft Michele in Gerichtsakten, die in den Jahren vor ihrem Tod eingereicht wurden, Lloyd vor, Karrie gegen sie gewandt zu haben. Der Bezirksstaatsanwalt glaubt, dass genau das passiert ist.

Psychologische Manipulation: Ein Experte erklärt die elterliche Entfremdung auf “48 Stunden”

Erin Moriarty: But I could understand how you could cause your children to dislike the other parent, but to kill … that other parent? That seems like a step too far.

D.A. Brooks Baker: I don’t think it’s causing dislike, that’s not what this parental alienation — it causes them to absolutely devalue them as people.

Case in point: two years before her death, Michele was backing out of her driveway while Karrie bickered with her and tried to block her car from leaving. Friends say, Lloyd then convinced Karrie that Michele tried to run her over. Karrie even called police on her mother. And while charges didn’t stick —

Susan Betzjitomir: If you can brainwash your daughter into thinking that her inching out of the driveway … was your mother trying to run you over, then, “Well, she tried to kill you, so it’s OK for you to help try and kill her.”

And when Lloyd later gave Karrie that ultimatum:

KARRIE NEURAUTER [to investigators]: So basically, he was gonna kill himself, um, or there was this way to … so he wouldn’t kill himself, umm which was killing my mom.

The D.A. says Karrie felt she had no choice but to choose her father over her mother. But would the jury believe it? As Lloyd’s trial approached, the D.A. was determined to paint a picture of Karrie as Lloyd’s pawn. But Lloyd had his own plans.

Erin Moriarty: Is his defense gonna be that she did it?

D.A. Brooks Baker: It has to be.

LLOYD SURPRISES EVERYONE

Erin Moriarty: How much were you looking forward to trying Lloyd Neurauter for murder?

D.A. Brooks Baker: You never look forward to a trial because it means 90 hours of work every week … This one I wanted to try. I wanted everybody to see who Lloyd was, and for Michele’s sake, to see what he had done to her

The evidence against Lloyd Neurauter was circumstantial. All the district attorney had was Karrie’s word, and the jury might not believe her story. What he needed was physical evidence linking Lloyd to the murder of his ex-wife Michele.

Lloyd Neurauter’s touch DNA was found on the pajamas Michele was wearing the night she was murdered.

Steuben County D.A.’s Office

D.A. Brooks Baker: We took Michele’s clothes, we had them re-examined by the state police, looking for touch DNA … When we got done, what we found was Lloyd’s DNA … had contact with Michele’s clothing — the pajamas she was wearing the night she was murdered.

Prosecutors gave Lloyd the damning news and a final opportunity to come clean.

D.A. Brooks Baker: We made to him an offer I sort of expected he would never, ever accept. He had to plead guilty as charged to first-degree murder … he would face a sentence of … 25 years-to-life with the possibility the judge can sentence him to life without parole.

Just two weeks before trial …

Erin Moriarty: So, what did Lloyd decide to do?

D.A. Brooks Baker: He decided to plead guilty.

Lloyd Neurauter pleaded guilty to Michele’s murder. At trial, he told the judge he killed his ex-wife because he believed she might hurt their children.

Steuben County D.A.’s Office

As part of his plea deal, Lloyd had to recount his role in the murder. But when it came time to take personal responsibility …

D.A. Brooks Baker: I thought we were gonna go bad from minute one, ’cause he starts off blaming Michele.

There were no cameras in the courtroom. But Lloyd tells the judge he killed Michele because he believed she might hurt their children.

Jeanne Laundy: That would be Lloyd, blame everybody else, blame the victim.

D.A. Brooks Baker: But then, he sort of said, “But that doesn’t matter. I have no excuse. Murder is wrong.” And, and he went through and allocuted line by line of what he did.

In the end, Lloyd fulfilled his end of the plea deal, admitting he planned and carried out the homicide and that he manipulated Karrie into helping him.

Erin Moriarty: So what should happen to him?

Jeanne Laundy: I want him to have life in prison. I don’t want him to ever get out, and never hurt my grandchildren again. He has an evil mind.

Michele’s mother, Jeanne Laundy, spent days writing a statement she hopes will persuade the judge to give Lloyd a stiff sentence. She read it to “48 Hours:”

Jeanne Laundy [reading]: Lloyd Neurauter abused and tortured my daughter for 25 years. … He coerced his own daughter into helping him kill her mother … Karrie is now in jail … facing the possibility of years in prison … Lloyd Neurauter should never be given the opportunity to harm anyone again. Please, Your Honor, give him life without parole.

And that’s exactly what the judge would do.

REPORTER: What do you think about what happened today? The outcome?

JEANNE LAUNDY: I’m so overjoyed, so happy. Life without parole. … And Michele got justice.

But there was still the matter of Karrie, and what price should she pay for her mother’s death.

Erin Moriarty: That’s a harder one isn’t it?

Jeanne Laundy: Das ist eine schwierige Frage. I don’t believe she should go to prison. … I think that she needs psychiatric help. I think she needs a lot of therapy,

District Attorney Brooks Baker would agree. Karrie needed therapy, but he didn’t think that would be enough.

D.A. Brooks Baker: She has to pay a price. She has to serve a sanction. I think for her own sanity, she needs to serve some penance.

Remember, Karrie initially pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, a charge that could put her in prison for 15 years. But the D.A. supported a decision allowing her to now plead guilty to a lesser charge, second-degree manslaughter. Laundy again wrote to the judge:

Jeanne Laundy [reading letter]: I always ask myself, “What would Michele want me to do?” I do not believe my daughter, Michele, would want a long prison sentence for her daughter. … She would want her to eventually lead a happy life.

Karrie Neurauter pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and was sentenced one to three years in a state prison for her role in her mother’s murder.

Jeanne Laundy

And the judge would be lenient — very lenient. Karrie Neurauter was sentenced one to three years in a state prison. It was a huge relief to Laundy, who plans to tell her and her two sisters all about Michele and just how much she loved them.

Jeanne Laundy: She knew that she had lost them … the two oldest. And she wanted them to be happy, and she hoped that someday they would realize what was done and come back to her and see how hard she fought … for them to have a good life. … She wanted to live a beautiful life, to have a beautiful life, and for them to be happy.

Karrie Neurauter was released from prison on parole on January 16, 2020.

