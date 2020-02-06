Advertisement

Tipperary voters will vote with the rest of the country on Saturday.

Last night, local government minister Eoghan Murphy signed an election command that allowed him to proceed as planned.

The sudden death of independent candidate Marese Skehan initially led to a postponement.

However, a 30-day rule for holding an election means that a re-vote would not have been possible, according to the Ministry.

James Seymour, the returning constituency officer, says this means that Ms. Skehan is still on the ballot.

“I understand we will get further instructions from the department. From the franchise department,” said Seymour.

He added, “My understanding from this point on is that we count the votes of all the candidates on the ballot in the normal order.”

In the meantime, it is the penultimate day of the general election campaign that some parties are holding their last voter talks.

It was a dramatic campaign in which Sinn Féin gained a high profile in the opinion polls when Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil emerged as parties to change.

Labor and the Greens will later hold press conferences at the end of the campaign.

Micheál Martin will launch a campaign in Cork to strengthen Fianna Fáil’s support in Münster.

While Leo Varadkar is fighting in Carlow, where Fine Gael is fighting to keep his two seats in the Carlow-Kilkenny constituency

Mary Lou McDonald will continue to spread Sinn Féin’s message after two days of bruising.

With the finish line in sight, candidates across the country will try to get the last number 1 votes that could make the difference

