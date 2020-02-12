According to a recent report by the Spanish newspaper Nius, the Mobile World Congress continues as planned despite concerns about the corona virus.

The GSMA, the event’s organizers, originally planned a council meeting to discuss the event on Friday, but postponed it to Wednesday. 26 telecommunications operators attended the emergency meeting, including Telefonica, Deutsche Bank, AT&T, Verizon, China Mobile and others.

After the meeting, spokeswoman María Jesús Montero announced: “The congress organization has announced plans to increase security measures to avoid any kind of risk among participants. We also have one of the best public health systems. “

Another Wired report indicates that the GSMA has asked the Barcelona government to cancel the event. While the GSMA wants to initiate the cancellation itself, the London-based company cannot reclaim the insurance unless the Catalan authorities block the event. The only way to do this is for the Barcelona government to declare a public health emergency.

However, according to Nius, the Barcelona government insists that everything is under control.

There are now a large number of companies that are not participating in the conference. These include Facebook, Amazon, LG, Intel, Ericsson, Nvidia, Cisco, Sony, HMD Global, Nokia, Sprint, Volvo, Orange, Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom, McAfee and BT.

ZTE and TCL have canceled their press conference, but will continue to attend the conference.

Motorola, Samsung, Huawei, Oppo and Xiaomi continue to plan to attend the event.

Huawei and Oppo announced that the executives, moderators and service staff attending the conference will be quarantined outside of China for 14 days prior to the event.

The GSMA has announced plans to take measurements such as temperature testing, increased cleaning and disinfection, increased on-site medical support, and more.

Source: Nius (translated from Spanish with Google), Wired