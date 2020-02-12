The Mobile World Congress, the largest trade fair for mobile phone manufacturers and related companies, has been canceled due to the worldwide spread of corona viruses.

The conference organizer, GSMA, said in a statement that “global concerns about the outbreak of the coronavirus, travel concerns and other circumstances make it impossible for the GSMA to hold the event.”

The cancellation of the event, which could have a significant business impact, is one of the most dramatic examples of the global impact of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak that started in Wuhan, China. The outbreak has severely disrupted other economic activities and banned travel for businesses, the temporary closure of the Tesla plant in Shanghai, and the closure of casinos in Macau.

However, the MWC shutdown may be the largest single incident outside of Asia to date. The event was scheduled for February 24-27 in Barcelona. Most other disruptions outside of Asia have so far been limited to the cancellation of flights or other trips to and from China. The MWC, which has attracted more than 100,000 attendees from around the world in the past, may have run the risk of further spread of the coronavirus, the method of transmission of which is not yet fully understood.

Large telephone manufacturers had already withdrawn from the conference. Ericsson announced his retirement on February 7th. Amazon did the same on February 9, followed by Sony, Intel, China’s Vivo, and Japan’s NTT Docomo. Samsung, Huawei and Xiaomi had also reduced their presence at the event.

The Mobile World Congress is often a showcase for new technologies, and its cancellation will significantly disrupt the marketing plans of some mobile tech companies. Sony previously announced that a press conference originally planned for MWC would instead be held on February 24 as a YouTube livestream. Vivo was supposed to introduce the latest version of its Apex concept phone, but delayed this presentation to an unknown future date.

Coronavirus deaths in China have exceeded 1,100, and an infectious disease expert told Reuters on Wednesday that the spread of the virus outside of China was “just beginning.” At present, infections continue to be concentrated in Asia, but there have been a handful of cases elsewhere, including Germany and the United States. At least one case was confirmed in Spain.

The GSMA had made efforts to address concerns about the corona virus, including banning participants from the Hubei province of China, the source of the outbreak. A 14-day quarantine was also required for participants from China, and it was planned to conduct temperature tests for participants.

That apparently wasn’t enough to dispel fears of an eruption that started half a world away.

