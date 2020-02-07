Advertisement

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) admitted on Thursday during a CNN town hall that his multi-billion dollar proposal on climate change will lead to “job loss”.

“From an economic point of view, it is also wrong. We can do it – yes. There will be a job loss. I admit that,” said Sanders in the town hall on Thursday:

Advertisement

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MT1YRqcLWJg (/ embed)

The socialist senator tried to alleviate his concerns by outlining his vision of “creating a lot more jobs” than the US “retrofitting our older buildings” and moving to wind, solar, geothermal, and “other sustainable energies. “

Sanders also claimed that the US could create jobs by working with other countries – Russia, China, India, Brazil, and Pakistan – and “providing them with the technology they need to accomplish the … energy transition we are about to Need to save the planet “.

The Vermont Senator presented its $ 16 trillion Green New Deal plan last year, which it believes will be “the greatest challenge for our country.”

It includes a number of proposals that promise to “decarburize” the transportation sector, pour $ 200 billion into the Green Climate Fund, expand eligibility programs, and verbal translation assistance for USDA, FDA, and DOJ offices for non-English-speaking farmers provide. ”As Breitbart News describes in detail.

Sanders’ admission of “some job loss” preceded the January US job report, which illustrated the booming results. The US economy created 225,000 jobs in the first month of the year, and labor force participation rose to a level not seen since the last recession.

Advertisement