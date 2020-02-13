MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

The school festival season is here. The heroes are planning a special performance for everyone in episode 18 of season 4 of “My Hero Academia”.

[Warning: Spoilers Alert!]

Heroes want to do something special, because autumn is here and it’s time to organize school festivals. But it won’t be without drama. If the ‘My Hero Academia’ season 4 episode 18 promo-trailer is to be believed, the evil forces will come closer.

Meanwhile, in season 4, episode 17 of “My Hero Academia”, the quirky doomsday theory is explained. Seiji Shishikura states that as the generations pass, the peculiarities merge and deepen. The stronger and more complex peculiarities are probably quite difficult to control for everyone. Seiji is afraid that the children will become too powerful in the future. Meanwhile, pro hero – Gang Orca is urged to join the fight. He tells them that even if they failed earlier, they strive to be heroes.

The leader of the children is watered down by Bakugo in the previous episode. Bakugo meets the boy and conducts a dialogue with him to change his perspective. It is interesting to see how the hotheaded Bakugo also calms down. The second half of the episode focuses on the relationship between Aoyama and Midoriya. Aoyama is a pretty intense character and it’s refreshing to see his storyline open in the current season of the show. Aoyama is a free spirit who says what he wants when he wants. Midoriya wants to talk to Aoyama and it will be very fascinating to see their band come to fruition in the future episodes of “My Hero Academia”, season 4. Class 1-A is shown in action when they go back to college. In the new episode, the gang is ready to give a show for a special girl and make her smile.

“My Hero Academia” Season 4 episode 18 is scheduled for broadcast on Saturday, February 15. The episode will be made available for live stream on Crunchyroll.

“My Hero Academia” season 4, episode 16 photo: YouTube / Daily Anime

