Myles Garrett is officially BACK – the NFL has decided to reinstate the Cleveland Browns superstar after his suspension for his helmet-wielding attack Mason Rudolph,

The 24-year-old met with Roger Goodell and other league leaders on Monday to discuss his punishment status … and it must have gone well since Garrett’s ban was lifted.

Browns GM Andrew Berry commented the decisionand said, “We welcome Myles to our organization with open arms.”

“We know that he is grateful to be reinstated, to leave the past behind and to develop and grow as a manager.”

“We look forward to his strong, positive presence as a teammate, player and person in our community.”

Garrett’s suspension lasted a total of 6 games … after swinging a helmet at Mason Rudolph during the Browns’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on November 15th.

Despite the ban, Garrett was able to collect 10 sacks and 2 forced fumbles in 10 games.

As we reported earlier … Brown’s QB Baker Mayfield told us at UFC 246 in January that Garrett was “in a good place” during the suspension.

“I sat next to him during the fight, he’s good, man,” Mayfield says. “He’s in a good place right now, which is good for us as a team.”

Originally published – 07.35 p.m. PT

