Cleveland Brown’s defensive end Myles Garrett was reinstated after his indefinite suspension, the National Football League said on Wednesday. Garrett was suspended for his role in a fight between the Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers last season.

Garrett had to miss the last six games of the 2019 season and would not have qualified for the playoffs if the Browns had qualified.

“We welcome Myles back to our organization with open arms,” ​​said Andrew Berry, Browns general manager. “We know that he is grateful to be reinstated, to leave the past behind and to develop and grow as a leader. We look forward to having his strong positive presence as a team mate, player and person in our community again . ”

In the final seconds of the Steelers-Browns game on November 14, Garrett and Pittsburgh’s quarterback Mason Rudolph began to fight. Garrett grabbed Rudolph after a short pass and both players grabbed the other’s helmets. Garrett managed to remove Rudolph’s helmet and then violently hit him on the quarterback’s head.

Several players from both teams took part in the fight. Garrett was suspended indefinitely the next day. Rudolph avoided the suspension, but was fined $ 50,000 by the league. A total of 33 players were fined, of which 29 retained $ 3,507 for “entering the combat area”. Steelers Center Maurkice Pouncey was suspended for two games, and Brown’s defensive duel against Larry Ogunjobi was suspended for one game because he participated in the fight.

Defensive end Myles Garrett # 95 of the Cleveland Browns hits quarterback Mason Rudolph # 2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half of the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 14, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio, with his helmet over his head.

Jason Miller / Getty Images

“It is likely, I would say, the most significant discipline that we have had in a single incident in our history, although we do not maintain these statistics, but I would be surprised if it were not,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Cleveland.com before this year’s Super Bowl.

Garrett apologized the next day and said in a statement: “Last night I made a terrible mistake. I lost my coolness and what I did was selfish and unacceptable. I know that we are all responsible for our actions and I can only prove mine. ” true character through my actions forward. ”

Garrett appealed against his suspension and claimed during a hearing that he had lost control after Rudolph called him a racial fraud. The NFL confirmed the suspension and said it had found no evidence to support this claim.

Garrett said it was never his intention to publish this information, but after deciding to maintain the suspension, he repeated his claim.

pic.twitter.com/IFKkZv5OC2

– Myles “Flash” Garrett (@MylesLGarrett), November 22, 2019

“This was not for public dissemination, nor was it a convenient attempt to justify my actions or restore my image in the eyes of those I disappointed,” Garrett tweeted on November 21.

“I know what I heard,” he added.