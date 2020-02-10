Advertisement

WASHINGTON >> President Donald Trump’s budget includes a $ 844 billion mystery pot for his still undefined care plan, suggesting steep cuts in Medicaid and “Obamacare.”

That 10-year number represents hypothetical savings that would be used for a healthcare plan that Trump has promised since he was a candidate. His election annual budget released today repeats the promise, but details remain elusive again.

The budget goes against the background of a presidential competition in which health care consistently chooses as a top issue for voters. Despite the strong economy, the number of uninsured people under Trump has increased and his eventual Democratic opponent probably has a plan to help the nation on its way to coverage for everyone. In the meantime, the White House is supporting a lawsuit to overthrow the Obama-era Affordable Care Act, jeopardizing coverage for around 20 million people, as well as protection for people with pre-existing medical conditions.

The $ 844 billion savings number “is a placeholder for their healthcare agenda,” said Marc Goldwein, senior policy director of the non-partisan commission for a responsible federal budget. “They currently assume a lot of savings without any details.” His organization argues for a reduction of trillion dollars in government deficits.

The White House budget documents give few details about Trump’s long-awaited health care plan, pointing to Medicaid as the target for austerity. The budget does not even refer to a ‘plan’.

“The president’s fantastic vision on healthcare will ensure better healthcare at lower costs,” said the budget overview. “Americans deserve affordable, personalized care that gives them control and peace of mind.”

At a White House event with governors today, Trump reiterated his promise to protect people with pre-existing conditions. Before “Obamacare”, such a patient could be denied an individual policy or be charged more.

“We’re always going to make sure that that’s settled … the existing situation,” he said. “It is now part of our society and nobody will change it.”

But the budget does not indicate how, and that is important because caring for people in poor health is accompanied by subsidizing higher costs for their coverage. “Pre-existing conditions are literally just one sentence – there is no policy behind them,” says Aviva Aron-Dine, a health policy expert at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, who advocates for the poor.

The budget does telegraaf that the administration focuses on Medicaid. The $ 600 billion federal state program includes more than 70 million people on low incomes ranging from newborns to elderly nursing home residents.

A passage in a dense book called “Analytical Perspectives” to the budget calls for “an end to the financial bias that makes adults of an active age vulnerable over time to the truly vulnerable” in Medicaid. Translation: Withdrawal of “generous federal matching” from Obamacare for states that extend their programs to low-income adults.

An official budget briefing from reporters said that states that want more flexibility in Medicaid can accept their federal share as a fixed amount. For states that remain with traditional Medicaid, the program would grow by an average of 3% instead of 5%. Such limits, which have been rejected by Congress in the past, lead to program cuts over time.

Apart from that, the budget also calls for the introduction of Medicaid work requirements for “able-bodied” adults, reducing spending by $ 152 billion for 10 years.

Democrats were quick to expose the health care proposals, which have no chance of passing through Parliament.

“In general, this is clearly a budget that would cause many millions of people to lose coverage,” said Aron-Dine.

The administration says that Medicaid’s spending would continue to rise, only slower, which would make the program more sustainable.

