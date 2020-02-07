Advertisement

Forget Charlie Work. It is always Sunny star / maker Rob McElhenney and co-exec producer Megan Ganz have a new side effect outside Paddy’s Pub while the collective forces – alongside Sunny’s Charlie Day – are behind the newly launched new comedy from Apple TV +.

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet takes place within the walls and open workplaces of a video game company and is a smart, sometimes even inspired player of the globally powerful electronic entertainment industry. The new series highlights the geniuses who design heat titles and the fandom factions that they can often make or break.

“The industry itself is huge,” McElhenney notes, adding that it “reduces” the TV and film industry. And because players ‘expect something big’, it leads to content creators ‘with huge egos’, such as McElhenney’s narcissistic Ian Grimm (Ian is of course pronounced Eye-an).

Sensibly, the show is not so indoor baseball that non-gamers will feel lost. Just like Silicon Valley, Billions, Succession and other smart shows in niche cultures, the comedy here is more rooted in personalities than in the details of the work. And just like the best games, the storyline gets deeper as episodes take place, complete with twists, the introduction of new characters and even an expansion pack … the show was renewed for a second season before the first even arrived.

McElhenney and the hilarious Ganz, a former Modern Family writer, recently joined us to discuss how the project came together and what it means for Sunny’s future.

In addition to revealing the key to capturing the weirdness of the gaming world, he also explained how the cast of characters on MQ, including Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham (Amadeus), Danny Pudi (who worked with Ganz on Community) and Sunny’s Rickety Cricket, David Hornsby, are not just transplanters of the Paddy’s losers crew transplanted into the technical room. View it above!

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, season 1, Streaming Now, Apple TV +

