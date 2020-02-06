Advertisement

LONDON – Police in Northern Ireland said they are investigating a possible plot by Irish Republican army dissidents to blow up a truck crossing the Irish Sea on the day that Britain left the European Union last week Has.

Police in Northern Ireland said he had received the report that on Friday, Brexit Day, there was a bomb on a truck at Belfast Harbor that was to board a ferry to Scotland.

Despite a search, nothing was found. But on Tuesday, the police found another bomb on board a truck in an industrial park in the northern Irish city of Lurgan after another clue.

Police said Thursday they wanted to speak to anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the area on Friday.

“From the information available to the police, it appears that Republican dissidents have deliberately and inconsiderately installed an explosive device on a truck, knowing and expecting this to affect the driver of this vehicle, road users, and the general public The public would be seriously at risk of injury and possible death, ‘said Detective Superintendent Sean Wright of the Terrorism Investigation Unit.

More than 3,700 people died during decades of violence prior to the Northern Ireland Peace Agreement in 1998. Most militants have refrained from violence, but small groups of IRA dissidents continue to carry out occasional bombings and shootings.

The violent dissidents were encouraged by years of political turmoil in Northern Ireland, whose government has been subject to power sharing between January 2017 and last month, and uncertainty about the future of the currently invisible border between Northern Ireland and the EU member of the United Kingdom after Brexit.

