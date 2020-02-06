Advertisement

House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) a “rogue leader” on Wednesday after the Senate voted to acquit President Donald Trump in his impeachment process.

The vote on the first and second impeachment articles was 52-48, 53-47, with only Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) voting with Democrats to drop Trump on the first article.

The constitution requires a two-thirds vote of the senators present to remove a president from office.

Democrats claim they have been prevented from removing Trump because the Senate voted not to hear new witnesses or request new documents last week. Democrats declined to allow Republicans to call new witnesses in Parliament’s impeachment investigation in December.

Pelosi made a blistering statement via Twitter thread:

Our founders have taken protective measures in the constitution to protect against a rogue president. They never thought they would have a rogue leader in the Senate at the same time who would cowardly abandon his constitutional duty. pic.twitter.com/YPL5at8tWU

– Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi), February 5, 2020

President Trump was indicted with the support of a majority of the American people – a first in our nation’s history. And now he’s the first president in history to face a bipartisan vote to condemn him in the Senate.

The President will boast of being acquitted. There can be no acquittal without trial, and no trial without witnesses, documents, and evidence.

Because of the Republican Senate’s betrayal of the Constitution, the President remains a constant threat to American democracy because he insists that he is above the law and can distort the elections if he wants to.

The House will continue to protect our constitution and democracy, both in court and in public opinion.

She has posted a lengthy statement on her website.

Some Republicans are already demanding that Pelosi be reprimanded for her behavior during President Trump’s speech on the state of the Union on Tuesday evening when she tore up a copy of his speech when he closed.

After the Senate vote on Wednesday, McConnell told reporters he believed the Democrats not only wanted to tarnish President Trump ahead of the 2020 election, but also put pressure on Republican senators facing reelection.

He said that while he could not predict the outcome of the November election, the Democrats made a “colossal political mistake” in the short term.

