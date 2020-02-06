Advertisement

House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) apparently practiced President Donald Trump’s speech on the state of the Union on Tuesday evening.

A video of President Trump’s re-election campaign shows how Pelosi expressed small tears in a copy of the speech when the President introduced the conservative radio icon Rush Limbaugh.

Advertisement

The video confirms that Nancy Pelosi opened the # SOTU speech.

9:49 pm: Pelosi makes small tears in the newspaper after POTUS mentions “new cures for childhood cancer” and wiped out AIDS.

10:24 pm: Pelosi holds up the already torn paper and is ready to tear it in half. pic.twitter.com/IR2y9CeYVo

– Trump War Room – Text WOKE to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) February 5, 2020

After President Trump’s speech, Pelosi’s office sentenced Vice President Mike Pence for suggesting that she planned to demonstrate disrespect – although her spokesman did not directly deny the indictment.

According to the Daily Mail, Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill Pence upset because he said the side view was deliberate:

The Vice President said to Fox & Friends on Wednesday morning: “It felt like this” when asked if the spokesman had planned their move in advance.

In the last moments Pelosi tried to do it with her. And I think the American people are going through it. I think they see through the pettiness, they see through the politics of everything, ”said Pence.

A Pelosi spokeswoman insisted that she hadn’t planned the text of Donald Trump’s speech in advance.

“The complicity of the Vice President on last night’s reality show is disgusting.” He is unable to teach anyone about the constitution, decency or respect while cheering his master’s falsehood, “Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill told DailyMail.com.

Pelosi himself tried to defend the movement without providing evidence that the speech was falsified.

“The Manifesto of Errors presented tonight in the address should be a call to action for those who expect the truth from the president and politics to be worthy of his office and the American people,” she said in a statement. “The American people expect and deserve integrity and respect for their children’s aspirations from a president.”

The White House shot back: “Spokesman Pelosi just did it: One of our last surviving Tuskegee Airmen. The survival of a child born at 21 weeks. The grieving families of Rocky Jones and Kayla Mueller. Reunion of a service member with his family. That is her legacy. “

Speaker Pelosi just tore it up:

One of our last surviving Tuskegee Airmen.

The survival of a child born at 21 weeks.

The grieving families of Rocky Jones and Kayla Mueller.

Reunion of a service member with his family.

That is her legacy.

– The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 5, 2020

The Senate Republicans edited a video to illustrate the White House argument that the moment of protest was to disregard the Americans honored during the evening:

One of America’s last surviving Tuskegee Airmen.

Scholarships for high-quality training.

Young executives.

Comfort for grieving Americans.

A soldier’s reunion with his family.

“I tore it up. I tried to find a truth page. I could not. “- Speaker Pelosi pic.twitter.com/gRummbjsBq

– Republican of the Senate (@SenateGOP) February 5, 2020

Pelosi’s move triggered a setback, including demands from Republican lawmakers to blame the spokesman.

On Wednesday evening, MP Matt Gaetz (R-FL) announced that he would file an ethical complaint against Pelosi and that Lee, Zeldin (R-NY) and Kay Granger (R-TX) would present a resolution for the speaker , MP Paul Gosar (R-AZ) also said that he would introduce a resolution to blame Pelosi for her “classless outbreak”.

Advertisement