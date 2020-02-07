Advertisement

President Donald Trump charged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for tearing up his speech on the state of the Union on Tuesday evening. The move was both disrespectful and illegal.

“I thought it was terrible,” President Trump told the White House pool reporters before a scheduled speech in North Carolina on Friday. “What she did is illegal. She broke the law.” The president then said that it was “very illegal” to tear the speech apart because it was official government documents, and that it was “very disrespectful to the government.” the chamber, towards the country. ”Then he told reporters that he didn’t know about Pelosi’s behavior until a lawmaker told him about it when he left the chamber.

President Trump: “I found it horrible when she opened the speech. First, it is an official document. It is not allowed. What she did is illegal. She broke the law.” pic.twitter.com/Co1j7ljpGU

– CSPAN (@cspan) February 7, 2020

Pelosi faced a setback and even called on Republican lawmakers to blame them. MP Matt Gaetz (R-FL) announced on Wednesday that he would file an ethical complaint against Pelosi and would file a decision with Lee Zeldin (R-NY) and Kay Granger (R-TX) to censor the speaker , MP Paul Gosar (R-AZ) is also expected to submit a measure to blame Pelosi for her “classless outbreak”.

Vice President Mike Pence, who was at Fox & Friends this week, suggested that the speaker intentionally wanted to tear the speech apart.

“Pelosi has been trying to do something about her in the last few moments,” he said. “And I think the American people are going through it. I think they see through the pettiness, they see through the politics of everything. “

