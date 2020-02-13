Rishi Sunak, British Chancellor of the Exchequer, will leave Simon Downs Street on February 13, 2020 at Simon Dawson | Bloomberg

New Delhi: Rishi Sunak, son-in-law of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, was appointed British Chancellor of the Exchequer on Thursday, a position that corresponds to a finance minister. The appointment was confirmed on the Twitter handle at 10 Downing Street.

The Rt Hon Rishi Sunak MP @RishiSunak has been appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer @HMTreasury pic.twitter.com/OTYOkujnbo

– British Prime Minister (@ 10DowningStreet), February 13, 2020

The 39-year-old was appointed after former finance minister Sajid Javid resigned on the same day, a month before he was due to present the annual budget.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reportedly wanted Javid to fire his entire advisory team. Javid apparently refused and stepped back instead.

Sunak was considered the epitome of a high-flyer and had a successful career in business before entering politics. He worked for Goldman Sachs, a hedge fund, and co-founded a £ 1 billion global investment firm.

Excessive student & banker

Sunak was often referred to as a “beautiful PIO” (person of Indian origin).

He was born in 1980 to a family that emigrated from Punjab to West Africa and later to Great Britain. Sunak’s father was a general practitioner at the National Health Service and his mother a pharmacist.

The oldest of three children, Sunak attended Winchester College, where he studied as the first head boy of Indian origin. He next attended Oxford University, where he studied politics, philosophy and economics. He also went to Stanford for an MBA on a Fulbright Scholarship, where he met his wife Akshata Murthy. The couple have two daughters – Krishna and Anoushka.

He began his career as an analyst at Goldman Sachs, an investment bank, before moving to The Children’s Investment Fund Management (TCI), a hedge fund where he was appointed a partner at the age of 26.

He later co-founded a large investment company that worked with companies from Silicon Valley to Bengaluru.

When Sunak was asked if he would have fit in with the Murthy family if he hadn’t been a high-flyer, he replied, “Yes, I would, because it doesn’t matter. The most important thing for my in-laws is that their daughter is happy ? “

The only thing the family is competitive about is cricket, he added.

Politics & religion

Sunak entered politics by defending the Richmond, Yorkshire constituency, previously held by William Hague, as a candidate for a conservative party.

At the time, father-in-law Narayana Murthy said he was sure Sunak would do well as a MP. “I am very happy that Rishi won convincingly with such a majority in Richmond-Yorks. He and Akshata worked very hard, hit the sidewalk, and communicated his earnings, integrity, and vision to his constituency, ”said Murthy.

Sunak is also someone who spoke very loudly about his religion and was always open to being a Hindu. Though he considers himself thoroughly British, his culture and religion is Indian, he said.

In the 2016 referendum, Sunak voted for the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union (EU) and even wrote an article highlighting the benefits of Brexit, talking about new trade agreements, improving regulation, and complying with EU state aid rules ,

In January 2018, he was appointed Minister of Local Government in Theresa May’s government and in July 2019, Chief Secretary of the Treasury in Boris Johnson’s cabinet. Sunak took his oath as a member of the Bhagvad Gita.

Earlier this year, he was named “Next Prime Minister” on the ConservativeHome website.

Disclosure: Co-founder of Infosys N.R. Narayana Murthy, Emeritus Chairman of the Tata Group, Ratan Tata, and Uday Kotak, Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, are among ThePrint’s respected founding investors. Please click here for details on investors.

