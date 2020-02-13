File photo of Rishi Sunak | flickr

London, February 13: Rishi Sunak, an Indian politician, was appointed by Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a cabinet reshuffle on Thursday as Britain’s new finance minister.

Sunak, the son-in-law of Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys, will sit with the Interior Minister Priti Patel as Chancellor of the Exchequer on the top government bank.

Pakistani Sajid Javid had previously resigned as Chancellor when Johnson won an overwhelming majority in the December 2019 general election.

He will be replaced by Sunak, who until now was Javid’s junior as chief secretary of the Treasury and was seen as a rising star in the cabinet.

The 39-year-old will move to 11 Downing Street next to the Prime Minister’s office, where he will assume the second most important government position as finance minister.

“The Queen was delighted to approve the appointment of Rt Hon Rishi Sunak as Chancellor of the Exchequer,” Downing Street said in the official announcement.

The Richmond MP in Yorkshire, married to Murthy’s daughter Akshata, entered the British Parliament for the first time in 2015 and quickly rose the Conservative Party to a staunch Brexiteer who had supported Johnson’s exit strategy from the European Union (EU).

The British-born son of a pharmacist’s mother and a father of a general practitioner from the National Health Service (NHS) is a graduate of Oxford University and Stanford.

“From working in my mother’s tiny pharmacy to my experience building large businesses, I have seen how we should support free enterprise and innovation to ensure that Britain has a brighter future,” Sunak said during the Brexit referendum ,

He co-founded a £ 1 billion global investment firm, specializing in small British business investments before entering politics. He firmly believes that small businesses in the UK would thrive as a result of Brexit, as the vast majority of UK companies (94 percent) have nothing to do with the EU. However, they are still subject to all EU law.

Indian MPs Alok Sharma and Suella Braverman are some of the other Indian MPs expected to be promoted to cabinet reshuffle this week. This is known as a cleanup, as some high profile resignations and layoffs are expected.

Also read: The Modi government is removing the Infosys Foundation from its foreign funding guidelines

