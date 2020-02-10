Advertisement

An artistic impression of the ESA Solar Orbiter. | Photo: ESA / ATG medialab

Bangalore: The National Aerospace Agency (NASA) and the European Space Agency (ESA) launched their joint mission on Monday to generate new data about the sun and the first images of their polar regions.

The 1,800 kg Solar Orbiter (SolO) started at 0403 GMT (9.33 IST) from Cape Canaveral in the USA, the space agencies said in a statement.

SoIO is a satellite for the sun and is in an elongated orbit close enough to be in orbit from Mercury.

According to the ESA, detailed measurements of the solar wind of the sun, the charged particles that shoot out from the poles of the sun and maintain a protective, comprehensive pressure bubble against the external interstellar medium, the heliosphere, are to be carried out.

The mission will attempt to answer questions about how and where the solar wind comes from, how magnetic activity creates charged particles, and how the sun maintains the heliosphere on its way around the Milky Way with the planets.

The spaceship will also observe the sun’s poles up close for seven years and approach the sun every six months. It will study the magnetic activity on the sun’s surface to understand magnetic storms on the sun. Solar activity can often lead to solar flares that affect space weather and can repel satellites on Earth.

How the satellite works

The Solar Orbiter probe carries 10 instruments. This includes two instruments each from Great Britain (solar wind plasma analyzer and magnetometer) and France (spectral imaging of the coronal environment as well as radio and plasma wave analyzer); one each from Spain (Energetic Particle Detector), Belgium (Extreme Ultraviolet Imager), Germany (Polarimetric and Helioseismic Imager), Switzerland (spectrometer telescope for X-rays), Italy (Coronograph) and the USA (Solar Orbiter Heliospheric Imager).

To protect against the intense heat, the satellite’s heat shield consists of layers of titanium foil and is coated with a special material called SolarBlack, which was specially developed for this orbiter. SolarBlack consists of calcium phosphate and has stable thermal properties.

SolO will use gravitational aids from Earth and Venus that are swung by the planets to gain enough momentum to race toward the sun and to settle in the intended orbit. The entire trip is expected to take 3.5 years, after which the spaceship would function for 7 years.

ESA is leading the mission, while NASA has provided the launch vehicle, the giant Atlas V. The launch has been delayed several times since 2015 and cost $ 1.5 billion.

Preliminary results are expected in May and full scientific work is expected to begin late next year. The best view of the sun will be in 2029. The ship will also observe Venus during the nearby passes.

