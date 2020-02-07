Advertisement

NASA astronaut Christina Koch has returned to Earth after 328 days in space, breaking the record for the longest time a woman has spent in space.

Koch and two of her colleagues returned to Earth on Thursday at 4:12 a.m. EST after the spaceship that brought them home landed on a remote, frozen piece of desert in Kazakhstan, astronauts like Koch live.

Koch spent a total of 328 days in space, followed 5,248 orbits around the world, performed six spacewalks, and worked 42 hours and 15 minutes before the International Space Station.

Koch’s long stay in space broke a record in 2017 set by NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, who had spent 288 days on a single mission in space. She broke Whitson’s record on December 29th. Koch’s mission is also the second longest space flight an American astronaut has ever undertaken.

Scott Kelly holds the record for the longest space flight by an American astronaut.

Koch’s success comes from the fact that NASA has been present on the International Space Station, which is 240 miles above the earth, continuously for 20 years.

Koch, a North Carolina scientist who joined the Astronaut Corps in 2013, participated in a series of scientific experiments on board the space station. Some of these experiments involved mustard greens, bio-printing, burning and kidney disease.

