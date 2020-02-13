CAPE CANAVERAL, FLA. –

NASA’s new record-setting astronaut said on Wednesday that, apart from painful muscles and difficulty with balance, she will adjust well to gravity after nearly 11 months in space.

Christina Koch met with reporters in Houston six days after his return to Earth from the international space station ISS. Her 328-day mission – which ended last Thursday – was the longest ever of a woman.

Her neck ached for about a day. “I felt like a 2-week-old who was actually working hard to keep my own head,” she said.

She considers herself lucky that she had no sore feet and burning skin four years ago by NASA’s Scott Endurance champion, whose mission lasted 340 days.

Koch returned to Galveston, Texas, to find a kitchen full of chips and salsa, something she had longed for along the way, along with the Gulf of Mexico. She hit the beach with her husband, Bob, and their dog, a rescue puppy called LBD for Little Brown Dog, just three days after her landing in Kazakhstan.

LBD was happy to see her and vice versa.

“I’m not sure who was more excited to see the other,” said Koch.

Their reunification was recorded. “It’s just a symbol of coming back to the people and places you love to see your favorite animal,” she said.

41-year-old Koch is an electrical engineer who also has a degree in physics. She flew to the space station last March and was part of the first fully female space walk in October. Three astronauts stay in the running laboratory, including the other half of the fully female space walk, Jessica Meir from NASA.

——

