Advertisement

MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

The OLI instrument on Landsat 8 depicted a “volcanic potpourri” in Iceland

The image highlights various volcanic features, from cones without roots to a volcanic crater

Iceland is just one of the islands in the Mid-Atlantic Ridge system

When people think of potpourri, they think of the mixture of dried herbs and petals that makes a room smell good. However, an image shared by the NASA Earth Observatory is a different kind of potpourri. The image was taken by the Operational Land Imager (OLI) on Landsat 8 and shows what NASA calls a ‘volcanic potpourri’.

Volcanic potpourri

In an image made by the OLI instrument on NASA and the Landsat 8 satellite from the United States Geological Survey, a “potpourri” of the volcanic features can be seen in part of the northern volcanic zone of Iceland. One of the most striking features visible in the image is, for example, the striking circular crater of Hverfall, a tephra cone volcano that had an enormous eruption some 2,500 years ago.

Advertisement

Image: Part of the northern volcanic zone of Iceland, with the various volcanic features of the landscape. Photo: Landsat 8 / NASA Earth Obervatory

Just to the west of Hverfall, another interesting feature is highlighted in the image. The circular elements are called rootless cones and look like craters, but they were actually made when lava flows passed wet surfaces and caused steam explosions. They are not connected to underground magma rooms.

North of Hverfalls, in the geothermal area Námafjall, you can see pools of bubbling mud and fumaroles. These fumaroles are actually openings in the earth’s surface in the form of holes, cracks or cracks in the vicinity of active volcanoes. Because it hisses harmful vapors, such as carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide, the area sees minimal vegetation.

The image also highlights the clear blue pools of Myvatn Nature Baths, a popular tourist attraction.

Mid-Atlantic Rug

The Mid-Atlantic Rug (MAR) is a largely underwater mountain range in the Atlantic Ocean that was discovered in the 1950s. Although most of the system is under water, it actually forms land as a series of islands, including Iceland. People can explore the ridge on dry land there.

Other islands in the ridge system are Jan Mayen in Norway, Azores in Portugal, St. Paul’s rock in Brazil, Bouvet Island also in Norway and British islands namely Ascension, St. Helena, Tristan da Cunha and Gough.

MAR separates the North American plate from the Eurasian plate in the North Atlantic, as well as the South American plate from the African plate in the South Atlantic. These plates are still moving, making the Atlantic Ocean grow 2.5 centimeters per year on the ridge.

.

Advertisement