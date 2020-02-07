Advertisement

TORONTO –

A new spacecraft launched this weekend will travel closer to the poles of the sun than ever before on a special mission to photograph the star, according to NASA.

The Solar Orbiter probe leaves on Sunday with the aim of capturing the first images of the north and south pole of our sun.

The mission, conducted in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA), is focused on learning more about solar winds, according to Paul Delaney, professor of physics and astronomy at the University of York.

“Solar wind is actually charged particles that flow from the sun through the solar system,” he explained on CTV’s Your Morning Friday.

Although solar winds can give us sights, such as the aurora borealis – also known as the northern lights – it is not always nice when they interact with the earth and the magnetic fields of the earth. If a gust of solar wind becomes less a wind and more a storm, Delaney said, these charged particles can overwhelm our satellite systems.

Satellite systems are responsible for GPS, cell phone service, TV signals and even search and rescue coordination, so it doesn’t matter if a satellite is influenced by solar winds.

The wind can also create dangerous conditions for orbit astronauts, “or future space tourists,” he said.

The ultimate consequence is a geomagnetic storm like the one in 1989, he said, “shutting down power networks all over the planet.”

“You take out the satellites of this planet, and the lives of you and me would be very different. You will be thrown back 100 years. I personally like my current existence of technology. “

But it is not easy to get a probe close to the poles of the sun.

“Most of the probes we launch in our solar system stay in what we call the ecliptic plane – so in the same plane that the Earth revolves around the sun,” Delaney explained. “A lot of energy is needed to get out of that plane.”

To build up that energy, the probe uses Earth and Venus as a kind of “slingshot”. By swinging around the two planets, over and under the sun, the Solar Orbiter can use them “as gravity” anchor, to draw itself closer to the sun.

The mission takes seven years, according to a press release from NASA. At its closest to the sun, the spacecraft passes within 42 million kilometers of the surface – and although that may sound a huge distance, the Earth is about 147 million kilometers from the sun, meaning that the probe will be about three times closer to the star than we are now.

The last spacecraft that flew over the sun’s poles was another joint venture between ESA and NASA, the Ulysses mission, launched in 1990 and dismantled in 2009. But according to NASA, Ulysses never came closer to the sun than the earth, and had no cameras on board.

Solar Orbiter will also work with another probe that studies the sun – Parker Solar Probe, which was launched in 2018 and has completed four short sun passes on the ecliptic level.

Delaney said he was enthusiastic about this mission on a scale of one to ten “eight plus”.

“We don’t come across these probes often,” he said. “Knowing how the sun works and protecting ourselves in case something happens – that’s pretty important for modern civilization.”

Correction:

An earlier version of the article incorrectly identified the distance from the sun to the earth as 147 million miles. This has been changed to kilometers.

