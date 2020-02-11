Advertisement

Social media were flooded on Monday with images of broomsticks standing upright, a phenomenon that some attributed to an unusual one-day change in the appeal of our planet.

Yes, the videos are real. But the sketchy science is not.

The so-called #BroomstickChallenge started after a Twitter user posted a video in which she tried the stunt.

“So NASA said that today is – the only day – that your broom can stand alone. And watch this, “the user said, placing a green broom upright on a hardwood floor. It stays vertical.” Yo! No obligations, nothing. What! “

The post has since been retweeted more than 64,000 times and viewed more than 7.3 million times.

The viral post led to numerous copycat messages, including one from the American singer-songwriter Paula Abdul and the Canadian rapper Tory Lanez.

The hashtag eventually led to a tweet from a NASA. In a video from Tuesday, astronaut Alvin Drew and scientist Sarah Noble tried the stunt – a day after the alleged change in gravity.

And look, it still worked.

“Did you do the Broomstick Challenge yesterday?” Noble asks in the video. “Well, it appears that you can do it again today.”

“It’s just physics,” Drew said.

The false claim about the shift in gravity has appeared earlier and is often attributed to an old women’s story that can balance eggs on the spring and fall quinox at their ends.

